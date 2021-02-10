Siloam Springs tax receipts were up 6.63 percent, or $47,528, in January compared to the same month last year.

Sales tax receipts were $764,062 in January 2021 compared to $716,534 in January 2020, according to the February issue of "City & Town" magazine. The January receipts represent sales that took place in November.

The January sales tax receipts end a six month streak of double digit increases, which began in July and ended in December. The city also saw double digit increases in February, March, April and May, and the year ended with a cumulative 13.8 increase over 2019.

Siloam Springs' share of county sales tax receipts were up $59,319 or 19.23 percent last month, from $308,462 in January 2020 to $367,781 in January 2021.

City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety and the street department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

Other Northwest Arkansas cities that saw an increase in December were:

• Bentonville up 49.16 percent to $3.5 million

• Fayetteville up 6.04 percent to $4.12 million

• Gentry up 9.78 percent to $113,656

• Lincoln up 5.05 percent to $52,234

• Springdale up 7.37 percent to $2.93 million.

Northwest Arkansas cities that saw a decrease in December were:

• Eureka Springs down 3.87 percent to $245,459

• Rogers down 1.44 percent to $3.51 million.