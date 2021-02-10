Two people were killed in a vehicle crash on the Illinois River bridge on Arkansas Highway 16 Tuesday night.

April Fanning, 61, and Alan Fanning, 59, both of Siloam Springs, died in the accident, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

Siloam Springs Fire Chief Jeremy Criner confirmed that two people died at the scene and a third person was transported by ambulance with minor injuries to the Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

April Fanning was driving a 2005 Lincoln Town Car east on Arkansas Highway 16 about 7:10 p.m. when the vehicle lost control and entered a counter clockwise spin left of the center line and into the path of a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, according to the state report. The Silverado struck the passenger side door of the Town Car and continued through the impact while yawning counter clockwise, the report states.

A third vehicle was also involved in the accident, Criner said.

Details about the occupants of the other vehicles were not yet listed in the state report.

Road conditions were rainy and icy, the report states.