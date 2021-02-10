John Brown's women have momentum on their side.

The Golden Eagles won their third straight Monday, blitzing Central Christian (Kan.) 85-59 inside Bill George Arena.

JBU evened its overall and conference record at 3-3 after an 0-3 start to the season. The win also marked the season sweep of the Tigers (2-15, 0-10), after JBU defeated Central Christian 74-65 last Friday.

"To be honest with you, I thought our team took them lightly on Friday," said JBU head coach Jeff Soderquist. "I was a little disappointed how our focus was. I don't think we were focused in warm-ups on Friday. I think our girls just thought we were just going to go out there and win. So I think tonight, we definitely had a better focus, especially defensively."

JBU put the game away late in the first quarter when a 3-point barrage.

Leading 16-12, the Golden Eagles hit four straight 3-pointers spanning into the second quarter to take a 16-point lead.

Lisa Vanoverberghe started with a 3-pointer and Leah Anderson followed with two straight from the top of the key as JBU led 25-12 after the first quarter. Maddie Altman connected on another trey to open the second for a 16-point lead.

JBU built its lead to 47-23 at halftime and led by as many as 31 points in the second half.

"We're starting to kind of figure it out," Soderquist said. "I think that game up there (at Central Christian) was probably good for us that it was close. Because to win a game like that and just try and figure it out and you just had to make some plays in the fourth quarter, which we did. Then we turned around on Saturday and that Langston win was big. I thought we played well. I thought we were exhausted in the fourth quarter. We kind of hung on. Tonight, I'm starting to see glimpses of the JBU team we thought we'd be. We're starting to mesh with all these new players. People are starting to figure it out."

Tarrah Stephens led JBU with 17 points, while Taylor Fergen had 14, Vanoverberghe 12 and Anderson 10.

JBU hit 31 of 75 shots from the field and 14 different players entered the game. Defensively, the Golden Eagles forced 25 Tiger turnovers.

Cheyenne Marshall led Central Christian with 22 points.

JBU will now take its three-game winning streak to Texas on Thursday where the Golden Eagles will play Southwestern Assemblies of God. The Golden Eagles then head to Texas Wesleyan on Saturday.

John Brown 85, Central Christian 59

Central Christian^12^11^14^22^--^59

John Brown^25^22^21^17^--^85

Central Christian (2-15, 0-10): Marshall 22, Cook 9, Kulesza 9, Forsberg 6, Broussard 3, Shenkenberg 3, Contreras, Hearne 2, Cook 2.

John Brown (3-3, 3-3): Stephens 17, Fergen 14, Vanoverberghe 12, Anderson 10, Altman 8, Goldman 7, Latham 6, Smith 5, Silkey 2, Matamala 2, Sisk 2.

John Brown 72, Langston 63

LANGSTON, Okla. -- John Brown picked up its second straight victory with a 72-63 win at Langston on Saturday afternoon.

JBU trailed by 11 points in the first half but went on a 17-4 run to end the half to take a two-point lead at halftime.

JBU hit 11 of 19 shots in the third quarter to turn its slim halftime lead into a 13-point advantage heading into the final 10 minutes of the game. Maddie Altman had eight points in that stretch.

Tarrah Stephens notched her fifth career double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Lisa Vanoverberghe scored a career-high 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for her first career double-double as the JBU bench outscored Langston 19-6.

Taylor Fergen added 13 points and eight rebounds, while Altman finished with 12 points. Fergen and Altman combined for 10 assists.

The Golden Eagles posted season highs in field goals (28) and rebounds (45)

Langston's Jailynn Lawson scored 24 points to lead all scorers, while Asheika Alexander had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Talia Edwards 12 points and 10 rebounds.