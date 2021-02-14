Feb. 1

• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with harassment.

• John William Buzzard, 42, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Carroll Jimie Eagle, 77, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Pheonix Layne Richards, 21, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear.

Feb. 2

• Enrike Zamora Jr., 25, arrested in correction with Warrant #SSF-074-20 (terroristic threatening and violation of no contact order).

• Michael Anthony Scott, 28, arrested in connection with rape.

• Kiara Michelle Williams, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Crystal Carmen Allen, 35, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Feb. 3

• William Gerald McIntosh, 44, arrested in connection with breaking or entering theft of property x2.

• Travis Timothy Harris, 20, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening.

• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Preston Matthew Lawson, 22, cited in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

• Margaret Mary Fields, 42, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises.

Feb. 4

• Rhonda Lou Jean Peal, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Heather Dione Akins Terrapin Skixkiller Ballinger, 41, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public; failure to appear.

Feb. 5

• Randy Allan Bowman, 56, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; careless/prohibitive driving.

Feb. 6

• Steven Tshwmmeej Lee, 25, arrested in connection with aggravated assault; battery in the second degree; battery in the third degree.

• Christopher David Hodge, 25, cited in connection with criminal contempt; failure to appear.

Feb. 7

• April Leeann Hornick, 35, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Justin Ryan Schwarz, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Miranda Lynn Ellis, 39, arrested in connection with probation violation; failure to appear.

• Dustin Lee Holt, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.