Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Arrests and citations by From Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Feb. 1

• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with harassment.

• John William Buzzard, 42, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Carroll Jimie Eagle, 77, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Pheonix Layne Richards, 21, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear.

Feb. 2

• Enrike Zamora Jr., 25, arrested in correction with Warrant #SSF-074-20 (terroristic threatening and violation of no contact order).

• Michael Anthony Scott, 28, arrested in connection with rape.

• Kiara Michelle Williams, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Crystal Carmen Allen, 35, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Feb. 3

• William Gerald McIntosh, 44, arrested in connection with breaking or entering theft of property x2.

• Travis Timothy Harris, 20, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening.

• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Preston Matthew Lawson, 22, cited in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

• Margaret Mary Fields, 42, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises.

Feb. 4

• Rhonda Lou Jean Peal, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Heather Dione Akins Terrapin Skixkiller Ballinger, 41, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public; failure to appear.

Feb. 5

• Randy Allan Bowman, 56, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; careless/prohibitive driving.

Feb. 6

• Steven Tshwmmeej Lee, 25, arrested in connection with aggravated assault; battery in the second degree; battery in the third degree.

• Christopher David Hodge, 25, cited in connection with criminal contempt; failure to appear.

Feb. 7

• April Leeann Hornick, 35, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Justin Ryan Schwarz, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Miranda Lynn Ellis, 39, arrested in connection with probation violation; failure to appear.

• Dustin Lee Holt, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT