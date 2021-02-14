School board members voted Tuesday to renew the contracts of assistant superintendents Amy Carter and Shane Patrick for the 2021-2022 school year.

Carter, assistant superintendent of curriculum, and Patrick, assistant superintendent of operations, have both worked for the district since 2019. Patrick was promoted from director of operations to assistant superintendent of operations last year.

Superintendent Jody Wiggins recommended each assistant superintendent's contract be extended during Tuesday's school board meeting and listed their accomplishments over the past year.

Carter led the district into a new mathematics curriculum in grades kindergarten through 10, and a new language arts curriculum in grades kindergarten through five, he said. The transition began last spring and then became more complicated when schools closed for in-person learning in March, he said.

Carter also coordinated professional development for the new education technology that was implemented this year in response to the covid-19 pandemic, and she oversaw learning plans for remote and on-site remediation for students who were left with learning gaps after last spring. Carter also helped rush the coordination of the new virtual academy last spring and summer and made revisions along the way, he said.

In addition to his regular duties with facilities, transportation and maintenance, Patrick led the coordination of the food service and transportation department to feed students while schools were closed for in-person instruction last spring, Wiggins said. He also helped continue the effort throughout the summer, he said.

Patrick spearheaded the safe and secure return to school in August as the district worked through the ready for learning plan, Wiggins said. He also helped get the facilities ready for the return to school, Wiggins said.

Patrick has also been the point of contact for contact tracing with the Arkansas Department of Health and Arkansas Department of Education, which means Patrick had to establish procedures for identifying positive cases and probable close contacts and track them as are on quarantine, Wiggins said. Patrick has also worked with chief financial officer Terri Raskiewicz to make sure all the employees got paid while they were in quarantine through the various covid-19 leave policies, he said.

Patrick coordinated the plan for internet service in the community and the distribution of wireless internet hot spots to families who don't have internet coverage, Wiggins said. He also worked with Wiggins when schools were closed this year because of the pandemic, Wiggins said.

"I appreciate both of them and they both have done a very very good job this year, and I'm not sure that I would have survived without both of them," said Wiggins. "It's not just them, we have great supervisors and district level staff that work with them on a daily basis and make things run smooth in our district and I appreciate all of them."

School board members took the following additional actions:

• Approved the resignation or retirement of Cecil Nichols, high school history teacher; Sue Brookshire, Southside Elementary School English (ESOL) as a second language teacher; Brittany Mathias, Southside Elementary School ESOL teacher; and Nancy Nicholson, high school special education teacher.

• Approved hiring Jeff Williams as athletic director for the 2021-2022 school year.

• Approved emergency sick leave for two teachers.

• Approved the transfer of one student out of the Siloam Springs School District into the Gentry School District.

• Approved the 2021-2022 school calendar.