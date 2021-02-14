City directors will decide whether or not to approve a budget amendment for $12,000 to install an electric vehicle charging station during their meeting on Feb. 16.

During the city board meeting on Feb. 2, City Administrator Phillip Patterson asked the directors their thoughts about the city getting an electric vehicle charging station. The directors voiced favorable opinions about Patterson's proposal.

Patterson said the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment (ADEE) recently announced a rebate program for Level 2 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (ESVE), also known as a charging station.

The ADEE allocated $215,000 for rebates from funds received from the Volkswagen Mitigation Trust Fund, according to a staff report prepared by Patterson on Feb. 8. The fund came about because Volkswagen wasn't honest about some of their diesel cars and the fumes they produced, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

According to the report, the rebate will fund 10 to 20 Level 2 charging stations depending on whether they are single or dual port charging stations, the report states.

Cost for the charging station will vary between $6,000-$25,000 depending on several variables such as single or dual ports; the type of interface wi-fi versus cellular connectivity; software options and warranties. the report states.

The rebate will provide 90 percent of the cost up to a maximum of $6,850 for a single port or $9,300 for a station with two or more ports, the report states.

Staff is currently reviewing quotes from several vendors and comparing the various options to determine which designs and options comply with ADEE's requirements and provide the best value for the city, the report states.

As of 2019, there were 18,777 hybrid vehicles and 804 all-electric vehicles registered in the state of Arkansas, the report states.

Patterson's report does not state where the ESVE would be installed, however the city administrator said during his presentation to the board he would like to see it installed in the parking lot across from the library.

The city board of directors will also discuss the following items:

Consent agenda

• Regular meeting minutes for the Feb. 2 meeting.

• The Arkansas Municipal League's settlement authorization agreement.

• A purchase for a 2021 John Deere Dozer from Stribling Equipment for $206,688.

• A purchase for a 2021 Pad Foot Soil Compactor from Riggs CAT for $128,904.

• Dedication of utility easements and the right-of-way for the 2600 block of South Elm Street.

• Dedication of utility easements and the right-of-way for the 300 and 400 block of North Hico Street.

Resolutions

• A significant development permit for Simmons Foods to expand and renovate their property at 316 N. Hico St.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 21-02 regarding the vacation of un-named right-of-way at 316 N. Hico St.

Staff Reports

• Administrator's report.