The number of active positive cases of covid-19 in Siloam Springs fell last week.

There were 101 new known infections in the geographic area of Siloam Springs School District during the two-week period ending on Feb. 8, according to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement website, achi.net. The area had a rate of 43 known infections per 10,000 residents and a cumulative total of 2,426 known infections.

The numbers were down from 122 new infections and a rate of 52 infections per 10,000 residents the previous week.

The community of Siloam Springs had 100 new known infections during the two-week period ending on Feb. 8, the site stated. It had a rate of 44 known infections per 10,000 residents and a cumulative total of 2,356 known infections, or 11 percent of the community.

The numbers for the community were down from 115 new infections and a rate of 52 infections per 10,000 residents the previous week.

Siloam Springs Schools reported eight positive cases among students and four positive cases among staff members at the end of the day Thursday. A total of 87 students six staff members were in quarantine after being identified as probable close contacts. Schools were closed on Wednesday and Thursday because of inclement weather and on Friday for teacher professional development.

John Brown University reported four active student cases and two active employee cases on Friday, according to the university website, jbu.edu. Eighteen students and two employees were in observation, it stated.

Other local communities had the following rates of new known infection as of Feb. 8:

• Bentonville, 49 per 10,000 residents

• Fayetteville, 39 per 10,000 residents

• Gentry, 29 per 10,000 residents

• Lincoln, 23 per 10,000 residents

• Rogers, 60 per 10,000 residents

• Springdale, 47 per 10,000 residents.