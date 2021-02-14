Eighth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls picked up a 20-12 win over Springdale Central on Monday night.

The Lady Panthers (8-7) led 3-2 after the first quaarter and 12-2 at halftime. The Lady Panthers carried a 12-5 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Aveary Speed led Siloam Springs with nine points, while Jaylin Harried had five, Kaidence Prendergast four and Bianey Quinonez one.

Seventh-grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls were defeated 40-16 by Springdale Hellstern on Monday night.

The Lady Panthers (9-6) trailed 12-3 after the first quarter and 17-9 at halftime. Hellstern led 27-14 going into the foruth quarter.

Natalie Perez led Siloam Springs with eight points, while Cenzi Johnson, Norah Perkins, Madelyn Mehlburger and Haley Thomas each scored two.

Farmington games canceled

The seventh- and eighth-grade boys and girls games against Farmington, scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 11, were canceled due to winter weather, ending the seasons for those four teams.