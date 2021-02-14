WAXAHACHIE, Texas -- Shooting over 45 percent from the floor in the second half, the John Brown women's basketball team continued its trend of strong third-quarter efforts as the Golden Eagles turned around an eight-point halftime deficit into a 68-63 win over Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas ) on Friday night inside the Sheaffer Center.

Sophomore Tarrah Stephens netted 15 of her game-high 21 points in the second half and the Golden Eagles connected on 8 of 9 from the charity stripe in the final 20 minutes of play to overcome a once 11-point deficit to collects their fourth straight victory on the season.

"We needed a win like this," said JBU head coach Jeff Soderquist. "We didn't shoot the ball well from three and had to come back on the road. Very proud of the ladies."

Down in a one-possession contest in the fourth quarter, John Brown (4-3, 4-3 Sooner Athletic) received triples from reserves Kenzie Silkey and Natalie Smith, and coupled with a Leah Anderson bucket down low gave John Brown its first lead, 58-55, of the fourth quarter.

Tied at 62 with under three minutes to play, Anderson converted a pair at the line and after a defensive stop, Stephens' bucket pushed the visitors' lead to four, 66-62.

After SAGU (2-9, 2-6) split a pair at the free-throw line, John Brown couldn't extend its lead beyond three. But after a Lion timeout, freshman Josie Sisk swiped the inbound pass, and senior Taylor Fergen sealed the win by hitting two at the line to complete the five-point victory, breaking JBU's three-game losing streak to SAGU. JBU finished the contest on an 8-1 run -- limiting the hosts to just one point on six possessions, including a trio of turnovers.

Stephens led all scorers with her fourth 20-point outing of the season, scoring 21 points on 9 of 9 shooting. She flirted with the double-double, securing eight boards. Junior Maddie Altman scored a season-high 12 points and dished out five of John Brown's 14 assists on the evening, also a season best. Fergen ended the night with 11 points.

Despite scoring just 26 points in the second half, the Lions were led by a pair of 14-point efforts by Kiara Glenn and Sydney Meador. Meador completed the double-double, pulling down 10 caroms.

JBU finished the contest at 40 percent from the field (23 of 57). While SAGU shot just 33 percent (21 of 63), 15 of its 21 field goals came from behind the arc, finishing at a 55 percent clip. The Golden Eagles held a narrow rebounding advantage, 34-33, but dominated the contest in the paint, outscoring the hosts 30-12 in the block.

John Brown was scheduled to play at Texas Wesleyan on Saturday afternoon. Results were not available at presstime.

The Golden Eagles are scheduled to play at College of the Ozarks (Mo.) on Monday.