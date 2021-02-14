Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
JBU vaccinates employees by Janelle Jessen | Today at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Carter Henson/John Brown University Chip Pollard, president of John Brown University, receives a covid-19 vaccine from Jared Frickenstein on Wednesday.

A total of 310 John Brown University employees, as well as retirees and their spouses over the age of 70, received covid-19 vaccines during a clinic on Wednesday.

Vaccines were offered first to JBU employees and retirees first, according to Julie Gumm, director of marketing and communication for the university. The university created a wait-list of current employee spouses who wanted to be vaccinated if there were leftover doses she said.

The university planned to give out 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine, but there were some extra doses in the vials, Gumm said. Unfortunately, because of the weather some employees were not able to make it, so some of the current employee spouses were able to receive vaccines as well, she said.

Nursing students helped administer the vaccines under the supervision of nursing faculty member Kristin McCloud and a pharmacist from Heartland Pharmacy, she said.

Employees will get a second dose of vaccine in 28 days, Gumm said.

photo
Carter Henson/John Brown University Jessica Hessing prepares covid-19 vaccines for a vaccination clinic at John Brown University on Wednesday.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT