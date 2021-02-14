A total of 310 John Brown University employees, as well as retirees and their spouses over the age of 70, received covid-19 vaccines during a clinic on Wednesday.

Vaccines were offered first to JBU employees and retirees first, according to Julie Gumm, director of marketing and communication for the university. The university created a wait-list of current employee spouses who wanted to be vaccinated if there were leftover doses she said.

The university planned to give out 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine, but there were some extra doses in the vials, Gumm said. Unfortunately, because of the weather some employees were not able to make it, so some of the current employee spouses were able to receive vaccines as well, she said.

Nursing students helped administer the vaccines under the supervision of nursing faculty member Kristin McCloud and a pharmacist from Heartland Pharmacy, she said.

Employees will get a second dose of vaccine in 28 days, Gumm said.