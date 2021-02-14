Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs sophomore Mimo Jacklik tries to split two Alma defenders during Tuesday's game at Charles B. Dyer Arena in Alma. The Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Airedales 54-47.

Siloam Springs' girls blasted Alma by 37 points in a 67-30 home victory on Jan. 28, but things were much closer on the Lady Airedales' home turf on Tuesday night.

The Lady Panthers survived a 3-point shooting barrage by Alma and held on for a 54-47 victory inside Charles B. Dyer Arena.

"Tonight was important to keep our momentum going," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Rippy. "We had to fight to hold off Alma down the stretch. Give them credit. They consistently made deep threes tonight, which kept them in the ball game to the very end."

Siloam Springs (15-6, 7-4) won its third straight game and inched closer to clincing a Class 5A playoff berth.

The Lady Panthers led 10-9 after the first quarter and 23-17 at halftime. Siloam Springs carried a 41-32 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Brooke Ross led Siloam Springs with 19 points, while Brooke Smith added 11, Sydney Moorman nine, Mimo Jacklik five, Reina Tiefel and Quincy Efurd each with four and Halle Hernandez two.

"We did a great job down the stretch of getting the ball inside and creating some easy buckets," Rippy said. "We also capitalized at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, which secured the win. This conference is very tough, and any road win is a good win!"

Kenzie Rushing and Loryn Kelley each scored 14 points for Alma (7-14, 1-10) with Rushing hitting four 3-pointers and Kelley three. Chloe Trusty hit three 3-pointers and added 11 points, while Halyn Carmack had eight points, including two treys. Alma hit 12 3-pointers overall.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to host Greenbrier last Friday, but the game was postponed because of weather. A makeup date had not been announced as of presstime.

Siloam Springs is scheduled to play at Greenwood on Tuesday.