A Siloam Springs man was arrested on Feb. 2 in connection with rape.

Michael Anthony Scott, 28, allegedly had sex or sexual contact with an unconscious women on Feb. 1, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The victim told police she was at her cousin's house drinking alcohol and said she was too intoxicated to drive so Scott, who was also present, offered to drive the victim home in her car, the affidavit states.

The victim told police she woke up about four times in total, allegedly at Scott's house, the affidavit states. The first time Scott was allegedly washing her off in the shower without her clothes because she was drunk, the affidavit states.

The next three times the victim said she woke up were allegedly in Scott's bed with Scott allegedly touching her sexually, allegedly kissing her and then allegedly laying next to her, the affidavit states. The victim said she told Scott "no" when she caught him allegedly touching her sexually and allegedly kissing her, the affidavit states.

When the victim woke up a final time she said she could not remember anything else, the affidavit states. The victim got dressed and went to Siloam Springs Regional Hospital, the affidavit states. The victim told police she believes Scott had sex with her while she was passed out, the affidavit states.

On Feb. 2, Detective Ron Coble interviewed Scott at the Siloam Springs Police Department. Scott told police the two were drinking at her cousin's house when the victim got really intoxicated asked Scott to drive her to his place, the affidavit states.

Scott told police the victim asked him to give her a shower to try to sober her up some, the affidavit states. He told police she had trouble standing on her own. He also told police he touched the woman sexually, the affidavit states.

Scott was asked by the detective if the victim was conscious during the times he allegedly touched her sexually, the affidavit states. Scott told police he thought she was awake, but never checked, the affidavit states.

Scott told police the victim never spoke a word until she said "no" and tried to push him away, and that when she told him "no," he stopped, the affidavit states.

Scott was charged with rape and taken to the Benton County Jail, the affidavit states. On Feb. 4, Scott was released with a $100,000 bond, according to the Benton County Jail website.