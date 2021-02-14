Alan Carl Fanning

Alan Carl Fanning, age 59, of Siloam Springs, Ark., perished February 9, 2021 in an automobile accident near his home. Mr. Fanning was born July 22, 1961 in Enid, Okla., to Jacob "Jake" Fanning and Betty Fanning.

On May 14, 2005, he married April Weaver, who perished with him. He worked in oil fields, drove trucks, worked for the city of Bella Vista, and operated an auto repair shop until disability forced his early retirement.

Survivors include his mother, Betty; sister, Watha (Fanning) Metcalf and husband Tom of Golden, Mo.; sister Carla (Fanning) Gregg and husband Roger of Derby, Kan., and nieces and nephews in the four-state area.

Cremation will be performed by Epting Funeral Home in Bentonville, Ark. Interment will be, at a later date in Osborne Memorial Cemetery, Joplin, Mo., with a private graveside service.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Genesis House homeless shelter of Siloam Springs, Ark.

April Jane Fanning

April Jane Fanning, age 61, of Siloam Springs, Ark., perished February 9, 2021 in an automobile accident near her home. Mrs. Fanning was born June 2, 1959, and grew up in a New York orphanage.

On May 14, 2005, she married Alan Fanning who perished with her. She drove trucks, worked for the city of Bella Vista, Atwoods Ranch & Home Store, and Burger King, in Siloam Springs, Ark. She also worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant.

Survivors include her mother-in-law, Betty Fanning; sister-in-law, Watha (Fanning) Metcalf and husband Tom of Golden, Mo.; sister-in-law Carla (Fanning) Gregg and husband Roger of Derby, Kan.; and nieces and nephews in the four-state area.

Cremation will be performed by Epting Funeral Home, Bentonville, Ark. Interment will be, at a later date in Osborne Memorial Cemetery, Joplin, Mo., with a private graveside service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Genesis House homeless shelter of Siloam Springs, Ark.

Charles Otto Jones Jr.

Charles Otto Jones Jr., 79, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died February 10, 2021 in his home.

He was born July 22, 1941 in Lebanon, Mo., to Charles and Agnes (Clayton) Jones Sr. He graduated from Marshfield High School in Missouri and moved to Los Angeles, Calif., where he joined the U.S. Air Force in 1961. He served till 1967 as an aircraft mechanic. He married Rosa Ward on June 15, 1963 in Roswell, N.M. They moved to Amarillo, Texas in 1970 where he worked at Bell Helicopter. In 1973, they moved to White Deer, Texas to farm and raise their boys. They later moved to Moreno Valley, Calif., and then to Gentry, Ark., in 1997 where he started RJ Tractor and Equipment Rental. Eventually, they settled in Siloam Springs, where he lived out his days on the farm, raising cattle and his horse, Lady Bug.

Charles was a member of Gentry First Baptist Church and the Lion's Club.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Steven "Nick" and Larry Jones, and sisters Bonnie Viertel, Billie Swenson and Ruby Jones.

He is survived by his wife, of the home; sons Chuck Jones and wife Sharon of Siloam Springs, Ark., Tim Jones of Siloam Springs, and Steve Jones and wife Jodi of Gentry, Ark.; five grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

Funeral services were Feb. 13, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Gentry, Ark. Burial was at Fayetteville National Cemetery, Fayetteville, Ark.

James Lee McFerron

James Lee McFerron, 36, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Feb. 8, 2021 in Siloam Springs.

He was born August 12, 1984 in Rogers, Ark. He graduated from Gentry High School. He married Crystal Star Rich on Oct. 15, 2005. He worked for Siloam Springs Police Department and was a Sergeant. He served in the 188th National Guard for 12 years and graduated from the Air Force with honors. He was member of The Assembly. He loved to run, hunt and play music.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Paul E. McFerron; and maternal grandparents, Donald and Barbara Lee.

He is survived by his wife, of the home; daughter, Grace of the home; son, Garrett of the home; father, George McFerron and wife Melinda of Austin, Ark.; mother, Donna McHenry and husband Luke of Siloam Springs; paternal grandmother, Patsy McFerron of Gentry, Ark.; brothers, David McFerron of Mt. Vernon, Ark., and Drew McFerron of Charleston, S.C.; sister, Bethany Poteet of Siloam Springs, Ark.; mother-in-law, Michelle Birchfield and husband Corey of Siloam Springs, father-in-law Darren Rich and wife Carol of Blountsville, Ala.; and brother-in-law Jeffery Birchfield of Siloam Springs, Ark.

Services will be private.

Contributions may be made to the Arvest Bank Memorial Fund, McFerron Fund (Crystal McFerron) account ends in 7915.

Mattie Faye Renfroe

Mattie "Faye" Renfroe, 87, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Feb. 10, 2021 at Apple Creek Health and Rehab in Centerton, Ark.

She was born April 16, 1933 in Marietta, Okla., to Earl and Martha Goyne. She married John Willie Renfroe on June 6, 1949. She loved to garden, play crazy crossword puzzles and enjoyed time with family.

She was preceded in death by husband and two brothers.

She is survived by two sons, John Renfroe of Siloam Springs, and Mike Renfroe and wife Leeann of West Siloam Springs, Okla.; two daughters, Brenda Bagwell of Siloam Springs and Rhonda Sydow and husband Craig of Siloam Springs; a brother, Bob Goyne of Garland, Texas; a sister, Pat Goyne of Cleburne, Texas; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral were Feb. 12, 2021, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs.

