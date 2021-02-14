Planning commission members voted Tuesday to approve a zoning code change that will remove the Floor-to-Area Ratio (FAR) from the construction requirements for residential homes.

FAR is calculated by dividing the size of the house under one roof by the size of the lot and requires that a house's floor area can be no larger than 1/3 of the size of the lot on which it sits, according to a staff report from Senior Planner Ben Rhoads.

The rule is burdensome to builders and redundant because the city has other zoning codes that deal with lot coverage and height regulations, the report states.

This code change will remove the FAR rule from all residential zoning codes as well as amending the FAR in the historic downtown district (H1-DT), Rhoads said. FAR will continue to apply to all commercial and industrial zones, Rhoads said.

Planning commissioners approved the code update in a vote of 6-0. Commissioner Tom Montgomery was not present dropping the number of planning commissioners from seven to six. The code revision will go before the city board of directors as an ordinance on March 2.

"The issue is the code requires that all of the house under the roof, even if it's not heated or partially outdoors like a covered patio, is counted as part of the house area," Rhoads said. "So as you can expect this can get quite large for the bigger homes that have the large covered patios and front porches that are very popular these days."

Rhoads said he did some research in November on the other Northwest Arkansas cities with the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission and discovered Siloam Springs is the only city that uses FAR for residential construction. The major cities of Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale are all members of the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission, Rhoads said.

Rhoads also contacted city planners from the American Planning Association Arkansas Chapter, who also said they didn't know of FAR being used much in Arkansas for residential housing. They said FAR is still applicable to commercial and industrial developments however, Rhoads said.

In regards to the historic downtown district, the report states that city staff looked at the built environment in downtown Siloam Springs and discovered that the FAR is not included in the H1-DT overlay zone and that adding a FAR of 2.0 or 200 percent there would be consistent with other commercial zoning augmentations regulated in the overlay district.

The ratio takes multiple stories of a building into account. If a one-story building covers the size of an entire lot, the FAR would be at 100 percent, Rhoads explained in a slide-show presentation. If the building covered only half the lot, but was two-stories tall, the FAR would still be at 100 percent, he said.

Rhoads recommended a FAR of 2.0 or 200 percent for downtown because most buildings are two-stories, he said.

"We're just trying to update the codes to match the actual built environment not changing the codes to change the built environment if you will," Rhoads said.

A few members of the planning commission had questions for Rhoads. Commissioner Isaac McKinney asked Rhoads if there would ever be a situation where a builder would need more than the 2.0 FAR.

Rhoads replied he has found nothing in downtown that exceeds 2.0, but if there ever was a third story added onto a building that filled up the entire lot then the city would need to talk about it with the builder.

Rhoads pointed out the builder could also get a variance in that situation. Also, if there was an existing structure that didn't follow the rule, it would be considered grandfathered in, Rhoads said.

Commissioner Ted Song asked for clarification if FAR was to make sure there was some green space on the lot and not just the building.

Rhoads said FAR was to control or regulate the size of a house or building on its lot, but also pointed out that sort of thing is already controlled with lot coverage and height regulations.

Planning Commission Chair J.W. Smith asked Rhoads hypothetically what would happen if a builder decided to build a five-floor garage on a vacant lot downtown.

Rhoads said it would depend if it would be considered a building area or just an exterior garage, but also said if it's five stories it is probably going to conflict with the height limit anyway.

He said the city would have to sit down with the builder and figure out what scenario might work with the codes.

The planning commission took the following additional actions:

• Approving a significant development permit for 316 N. Hico Street for Simmons Foods to construct a 62,329 square-foot expansion to their plant on Hico Street as well as renovating the existing facility. This will go before the city board on Feb. 16.

• Approving a rezoning development permit rezoning 813 AR Hwy 16 S. from A-1 (Agriculture) to R-2 (Residential Medium). This item will go before the city board on March 2.

• Listening to a presentation on a right-of-way closure development permit for two alley at 316 N. Hico St. This will go before the city board on Feb. 16

• Listening to a presentation on a lot consolidation development permit for 316 N. Hico St. This will go before the city board on Feb. 16.

• Listening to a presentation on a lot split development permit for 2617/2619 S. Elm St. This permit will go before the city board on Feb. 16.