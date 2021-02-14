Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Icicles hang from the Sager Creek dam in City Park on Friday morning after days of freezing temperatures.

Freezing temperatures and winter weather hit Siloam Springs last week, closing schools and causing icy road conditions.

The severe weather began Tuesday with light snow, fog and mist around 2 a.m. followed by fog, light rain and mist throughout the day Wednesday and into Thursday, according to records for Siloam Springs Smith Field Airport on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration website, weather.gov.

The highest temperature for the four-day period starting on Tuesday and ending on Friday was 28 degrees recorded at 1:56 a.m on Wednesday, the site states. The lowest temperature was 14 degrees recorded at 6:56 a.m. on Friday, the site states.

Both Siloam Springs Police and Fire Departments responded to incidents related to the weather, according to Fire Chief Jeremey Criner and Police Capt. Derek Spicer.

On Tuesday evening, April Fanning, 61, and Alan Fanning, 59, both of Siloam Springs, died in a vehicle crash on the Illinois River bridge on Arkansas Highway 16, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. Criner said two ambulances responded to the scene and one other person was transported to Siloam Springs Regional Hospital with minor injuries.

On Friday morning, Criner said the fire department responded to one other motor vehicle accident on Wednesday afternoon. No one was taken to the hospital, he said. Fire department personnel also responded 11 fall injuries on Feb. 9 through 11, according to Criner and Deputy Chief of Operations Brent Ford.

Between Feb. 10 and Feb. 11, Siloam Springs Police responded to five vehicle accidents, Spicer said on Thursday. The department did not respond to any major accidents, mainly vehicles sliding off the road, he said.

Siloam Springs School District pivoted to virtual instruction on Wednesday and Thursday in response to the weather, according to the school website. Students were already scheduled to have the day off on Friday for teacher professional development.

John Brown University did not cancel classes but individual professors can make adjustment to their classes as needed, such as going remote or canceling classes, according to Julie Gumm, director of marketing and communications.

"For those commuting from off-campus, we encourage them to use good judgment and if they can't make it to campus safely to notify their instructor," she said.

City offices opened at 10 a.m. and closed at 3 p.m. on Feb. 10 due to inclement weather, according to Communications Manager Holland Hayden. Regular office hours resumed the next day, she said.

More winter weather is in the forecast for this week. As of Friday, the National Weather Service in Tulsa issued a winter storm watch for Sunday morning through Monday afternoon.