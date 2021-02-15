Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Inclement weather may cause GRDA to limit the amount of power to its customers, according to a post on the city's website yesterday. Presently the electrical grid is stable, Communications Holland Hayden said. The city said it would work to provide as much notice as possible, according to a second post on the city's website early this afternoon.

City officials are urging residents to conserve electricity amid a possible need to shut down power.

The Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) received notification that the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) would be declaring an Emergency Alert Level Three, according to a post on the city's website Monday afternoon.

Under this level, city substations could be forced to shut down to conserve power, the post states. This could affect large areas of the city including residential, traffic signals, business and industrial, the post states.

"Currently the power grid is stable," said Communications Manager Holland Hayden. "This is way bigger than Siloam Springs Electric."

Hayden said there is still a chance the city may need to do this, and if so they will only have 15 minutes to notify people. Hayden is telling people to remain calm and try to conserve power.

She also said this is a situation that could change very quickly. The city will work to provide as much notice as possible. The city does not know if they will shut down substations all at once or on a rotating basis Hayden said.

Under the Level Three declaration, SPP must utilize operating reserves below the required minimum or ask members to implement controlled service interruptions, the post states.

Level Three is the highest alert level that SPP uses in a situation of energy shortage., the post states. According to the SPP this came because of the effects of widespread and extreme cold members across the region.

GRDA anticipates that it may be forced into a load shed scenario to balance generation and load and maintain system stability across the region, the post states.

This comes a day after GRDA received notification from the SPP that it would initiate an Energy Emergency Alert Level One to be effective at 5 a.m. today, according to a press release from the SPP.

Under this emergency, the SPP is asking member utilities including GRDA to conserve energy beginning at 12 a.m. today for the following 48 hours.

SPP manages the electric grid across 17 central and western U.S. States which extends as far north into North Dakota and parts of Montana and as far south as the northern part of Texas and the panhandle, according to a map provided by the SPP.

Around 4 p.m. the city posted on its website Siloam Springs city offices will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. This will include city hall, community development, district court, the library, police and fire department administrative offices, parks and recreation public works and electric offices.

City staff is asking residents who can skip recycling routes this week to please do so and also recommend residents do the following to help conserve energy:

• Turning down electric thermostats to 68 degrees.

• Closing shades and blinds to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.

• Turning off and unplugging non-essential lights and appliances. Avoid using large appliances (ovens, washing machines, etc.).

The Herald-Leader will continue to monitor the situation as it develops.