50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1971

Monica L. Ritz has been named a 1971 "Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow" for Siloam Springs High School.

Ritz was chosen on the basis of her score in a written knowledge and attitude examination she completed back in December.

More than 650,000 senior girls throughout the country were enrolled for the test.

From General Mills, the sponsor of the program, Ritz will receive a specially designed award. Also, her selection makes her eligible for state and national honors, including one of 102 college scholarships totalling $110,000.

The 1971 Betty Crocker All-American Homemaker of Tomorrow national winner will be awarded a $5,000 education grant. She will be selected this spring from 51 senior girls representing each state and the District of Columbia during an expense-paid educational tour of Washington D.C. and Colonial Williamsburg, Va. The second-, third- and fourth-place winners will receive 4,000, 3,000 and 2,000 scholarships, respectively. State winners will be awarded $1,500 grants.

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1996

Jackie Sutterfield, assistant superintendent of Siloam Springs School District, announced his retirement after 36 years with the district.

After an executive session, the board reluctantly accepted his resignation.

Sutterfield will continue to serve as a consultant for the 1997-1998 school year to make the transition easier his replacement.

Randall Spear, superintendent, said Mary Gunter, also an assistant superintendent may leave the district when her contract is is up in 1997.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2011

The two northbound lanes of Progress Avenue were turned into a parking lot on Feb. 8 as more than 100 people huddled together under a tent to join in a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Siloam Springs Memorial Hospital.

Six hospital and city officials made brief comments on the hospital's milestone as outside temperatures, though 23 degrees, felt like 11 degrees because of the 12 mph wind.

"It's an honor to be here with you to celebrate this groundbreaking today," said Community Health Systems Division II president Michael Portacci. "To be honest, this is the coldest one I've ever been to."

The original date for the ground breaking, Feb. 2, was rescheduled due to snow.

"You have heard 'blessed be the flexible for they should never be bent out of shape,'" joked Tim Estes, hospital board of trustees president.

Siloam Springs Mayor David Allen commented on the disbelief of some concerning the expansion of medical care in town. Adding a personal note, Allen mentioned how his dad was born in the old hospital and he and his sister were born in the current one and how the expansion continues with a new facility.

"We're still here, and we're still going," Allen said.