Frances S. King

Frances S. King, 78, of Colcord, Okla., died Feb. 14, 2021 at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, Ark.

She was born June 26, 1942 in Tahlequah, Okla., and was raised by William and Fannie January. She married Glen King on July 14, 1961. She worked for the Colcord School system starting out as an aide, then secretary to the principal and later secretary to the superintendent.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, one sister and a daughter, Cathy King.

Survivors include her husband, of Colcord; her mother, Rita Riley of Broken Arrow, Okla.; three children, Pam Cash of Bella Vista, Ark., Eric King and wife Angela of Colcord, and Chris King of Bentonville; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs. Burial will be at Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Colcord. For the visitation and the funeral service, guests will be limited to 150 people and everyone will be required to wear their own facemask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas.

Fredrick Dale Sugg

Fredrick Dale Sugg, 96, of Siloam Springs, Ark., was born April 10, 1924 in Gentry, Ark., to Edwin Green and Artincie Mae Gabriel Sugg, the youngest of five children.

He grew up in Gentry until his senior year, when the family moved to Poteau, Okla., where he graduated from high school in 1942. After graduation he joined the U.S. Navy, following in the footsteps of his older brother John.

After World War II, he went to watch repair school and opened a shop in Siloam Springs where his parents then lived. He was recalled to the Navy during the Korean Conflict. When he came home to Siloam Springs, he helped run a dry cleaning business with his oldest sister Grace. He married Betty Bailey on June 21, 1953 in Sulphur Springs, Ark., and they made their home in Siloam Springs with their two children, Deanna and Eric, until 1975, when the family relocated to Rogers, Ark.

He went to night school to learn accounting, then worked at Ozark Electric in Fayetteville, and Franklin Electric and Webb Wheel in Siloam Springs. At Webb Wheel, he was trained in computer programming and became a systems analyst there and later at Rogers Tool Works in Rogers.

After retirement he moved back to Siloam Springs. He married Peggy Koschke in 1999. He was a lifetime member of the Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty; and son, Eric Sugg.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy of the home; daughter, Deanna Roch; sister-in-law Ann Sugg of Springdale, Ark.; stepson, Wes Koschke of Yates Center, Kan.; and three grandchildren.

A memorial service is planned for April 10 at the Siloam Springs First United Methodist Church.

