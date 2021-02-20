The Dogwood Festival will return on April 23 to 25, according to the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber posted Friday on its Facebook page the Dogwood Festival received official approval from the Arkansas Department of Health.

Last year's festival was postponed several times and then canceled because of the covid-19 pandemic.

This year marks the 46th year of the Dogwood Festival, the post states. The chamber are also accepting applications for exhibitors, the post states.

For more information visit www.siloamchamber.com/dogwood-festival.