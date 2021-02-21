Feb. 8

• Jonathan Ray Harvey, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Dallas Edward Stanfill, 22, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; white warrant.

• Jessica Alyssa Rickman, 31, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Feb. 9

• Dylan Logan Bradford, 25, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Latisha Lashun Paul, 44, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree; interference with emergency communications second degree; failure to appear.

• Michael Gary McLaughlin, 52, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• David Lee Allen, 32, arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver (methamphetamine/cocaine); possession of a controlled substance x3; obstructing governmental operations; tampering with physical evidence.

Feb. 10

• George Franklin Ellis, 79, cited in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

Feb. 11

• Walter Ray Myers, 35, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Betheny Nicole Fox, 36, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license cancelled, suspended, or revoked.

• Micheala Lenae Scarbrough, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.