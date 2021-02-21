Michael Louis Kunde

Michael Louis Kunde, 71, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Feb. 8, 2021 at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

He was born May 13, 1949 in St. Joseph, Mich., to Everett Ralph Kunde and Clarabelle Leona Metzger Kunde. He married Pricilla Cunanan on Dec. 30, 1992. He earned his Master's Degree in Engineering at the University of Michigan, and later worked at Baldor/ABB for 20 years. He enjoyed collecting firearms, shooting sports and working around his shop.

He was preceded in death by his older sister, Cynthia DeWeese.

He is survived by his wife, of Siloam Springs; two sons, Michael R. D. Kunde and wife Kerrie of Pennsylvania, and Jeremy J. Smith and wife Erin of Farmington, Ark.; brother-in-law Joe DeWeese of Bend, Ore.; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Marian Marie Reed

Marian Marie Reed, 87, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Feb. 18, 2021 at Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab.

She was born Aug. 23, 1933 in Hebron, Neb., to Edward and Irene (Guse) Kettelhut. She worked for McKee Foods for many years.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Marvin and Roland Kettelhut; and sister, Betty Ann.

Survivors include her children, Thomas Brown and wife Tricia of Siloam Springs, and Sarah Evans of Siloam Springs; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Leona Ricketts of Clarksville, Ark.

No services are planned at this time.

Trenton Steve Tisdale

Trenton Steve Tisdale, 61, of Cherokee City, Ark., died Feb. 14, 2021 at his home.

He was born Nov. 8, 1959 in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Thomas Shelby and Geraldine Chamberlain Tisdale. He graduated from Gentry High School in 1978 and from NEO in 1981. He was the owner and operator of his dairy for 24 years, when he sold the business and went to a trade school (NTI) to learn heavy equipment operation. He worked with Crossland Construction until he left to be at home with his high-school age daughters. He went to work with a friend as a Mission tortilla distributor, working at Harps and Walmart. He was a deacon and very active at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Cherokee City. He had been on mission trips to Africa and Brazil, where he helped build churches.

He met Dyann Cruickshank on May 6, 1981 at church in Gentry on a return trip from Brazil.

He was preceded in death by his father Thomas Shelby Tisdale.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years; mother, Geraldine Tisdale of Cherokee City; son, Trenton Shelby Tisdale of Siloam Springs, Ark.; daughters, Rachel Lynne Tisdale Beach and husband Loy of Siloam Springs, Sarah Gayle Tisdale of Fort Smith, Ark., and Rebecca Dyann Tisdale of Gentry; a granddaughter; sisters, Sheila Ann Tisdale of Wheatland, Mo., Sharon El-Louise Tisdale Selvidge and husband Mitchell of Gentry, Ark., and Brenda Jean Tisdale Butler and husband Lowell of Siloam Springs; and brother-in-law, Murray Raymond Cruickshank and Gemma of San Francisco, Calif.

Funeral services were Feb. 20, 2021 at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Cherokee City. Burial was private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Gideons International at www.sendtheword.org.

