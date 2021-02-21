POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. -- Three players scored in double figures, but the John Brown University women's basketball team (5-4) had its five-game win streak snapped after No. 25 College of the Ozarks (Mo.) captured an 80-63 final on Friday afternoon inside the Keeter Gymnasium.

Freshman Natalie Smith hit a pair of triples three minutes apart in the first quarter, and senior Taylor Fergen's layup in transition with two seconds left pulled John Brown (5-4) within three, 25-22, but a foul on a three-quarter court shot seemed to push momentum back into College of the Ozarks' favor.

Once trailing by 10, 21-11, the Golden Eagles allowed Ozarks to convert three at the line to push the lead back to six, 28-22, at the end of 10 minutes as the momentum continued into the second stanza for the Bobcats.

College of the Ozarks (6-1) built a 10-point lead at intermission and never trailed after John Brown's early 2-0 lead.

Senior Tarrah Stephens recorded 14 points and eight rebounds while Fergen contributed 13 points and a game-high seven assists. Smith's three triples helped her land 11 points in the loss.

Jordan Wersinger's 19 points led four Bobcats in double-digit scoring, and College of the Ozarks featured a double-double from Annie Noah -- as she notched 10 points and 11 rebounds in the squad's second-straight victory.

The game was originally supposed to be played Monday, Feb. 15, but it and the Sooner Athletic Conference game at Southwestern Christian -- first scheduled for Thursday and then for Friday -- were postponed due to winter weather.

John Brown was scheduled to close out the regular season on Saturday at home against No. 14 Oklahoma City. Results were not available at presstime.

John Brown is scheduled to play this week in the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament. The tournament is supposed to begin Tuesday at the home of the higher seed before continuing on Friday and Saturday. The complete tournament schedule was not available at presstime.