The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys picked up a 56-41 victory at Farmington on Feb. 11 in what ended up being their final game of the season.

The Panthers finished with an overall record of 10-9 and 4-4 in the Northwest Arkansas Conference.

The games against Springdale Central on Feb. 15 and at Fayetteville White on Feb. 18 were canceled because of winter weather.

Against Farmington, Mason Simmons led the Panthers with 17 points, while Nathan Hawbaker and Nolan Wills each had 13, Eric Debler 10 and Cayden Hansen three.

Ninth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls' season ended Feb. 8 with a 57-15 loss at Farmington.

The Lady Panthers finished the season with a 4-15 record and 2-5 in Northwest Arkansas Conference play.

The final three games of the season -- Feb. 15 against Springdale Central, Feb. 18 at Fayetteville White and Feb. 22 at home against Springdale Southwest -- were canceled because of winter weather.

Emily Keehn led the Lady Panthers with seven points against Farmington, while Addison Pilcher had five, Amy Blaha two and Isabella Anglin-Rovira one.