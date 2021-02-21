Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
On Tap by Graham Thomas | Today at 4:00 a.m.

ON TAP

(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]

Monday's games

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Mid-America Christian at JBU^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

5A-West Conference Tournament

Alma at Siloam Springs^6 p.m.

Tuesday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

JBU women at Southwestern Christian^noon

JBU men at Southwestern Christian^2 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Greenwood^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

5A-West Conference Tournament

Alma/Siloam Springs at Greenwood^7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs^6 p.m.

Thursday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament

JBU women vs. TBA^TBA

JBU men vs. TBA^TBA

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Arkansas Activities Association benefit

Siloam Springs at Bentonville^4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

5A-West Conf. Tourn. Semifinals^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Arkansas Activities Association benefit

Springdale at Siloam Springs^5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Arkansas Activities Association benefit

Springdale at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.

Friday's games

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

JBU at Science and Arts^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Russellville at Siloam Springs^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

5A-West Conf. Tourn. Finals^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

State Swim/Dive Meet^TBA

February 27

COLLEGE SOCCER

Science and Arts at JBU women^1 p.m.

Science and Arts at JBU men^3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

State Swim/Dive Meet^TBA

The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call (479) 202-9255. To fax, dial (479) 202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT