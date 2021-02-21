ON TAP
Monday's games
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Mid-America Christian at JBU^6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
5A-West Conference Tournament
Alma at Siloam Springs^6 p.m.
Tuesday's games
COLLEGE SOCCER
JBU women at Southwestern Christian^noon
JBU men at Southwestern Christian^2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at Greenwood^6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
5A-West Conference Tournament
Alma/Siloam Springs at Greenwood^7:30 p.m.
Wednesday's games
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Greenbrier at Siloam Springs^6 p.m.
Thursday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament
JBU women vs. TBA^TBA
JBU men vs. TBA^TBA
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Arkansas Activities Association benefit
Siloam Springs at Bentonville^4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
5A-West Conf. Tourn. Semifinals^6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Arkansas Activities Association benefit
Springdale at Siloam Springs^5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Arkansas Activities Association benefit
Springdale at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.
Friday's games
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
JBU at Science and Arts^6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Russellville at Siloam Springs^6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
5A-West Conf. Tourn. Finals^6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
State Swim/Dive Meet^TBA
February 27
COLLEGE SOCCER
Science and Arts at JBU women^1 p.m.
Science and Arts at JBU men^3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
State Swim/Dive Meet^TBA
