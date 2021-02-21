ON TAP

(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]

Monday's games

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Mid-America Christian at JBU^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

5A-West Conference Tournament

Alma at Siloam Springs^6 p.m.

Tuesday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

JBU women at Southwestern Christian^noon

JBU men at Southwestern Christian^2 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Greenwood^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

5A-West Conference Tournament

Alma/Siloam Springs at Greenwood^7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs^6 p.m.

Thursday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament

JBU women vs. TBA^TBA

JBU men vs. TBA^TBA

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Arkansas Activities Association benefit

Siloam Springs at Bentonville^4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

5A-West Conf. Tourn. Semifinals^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Arkansas Activities Association benefit

Springdale at Siloam Springs^5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Arkansas Activities Association benefit

Springdale at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.

Friday's games

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

JBU at Science and Arts^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Russellville at Siloam Springs^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

5A-West Conf. Tourn. Finals^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

State Swim/Dive Meet^TBA

February 27

COLLEGE SOCCER

Science and Arts at JBU women^1 p.m.

Science and Arts at JBU men^3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

State Swim/Dive Meet^TBA

The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call (479) 202-9255. To fax, dial (479) 202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.