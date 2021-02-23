NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF A helicopter circles a plume of smoke on Monday April 4, 2016 rising from the Ozark National Forest west of Tontitown as seen from Robinson Road.

The Boston Mountain Ranger District will have a prescribed burn Tuesday at the Ozark-St. Francis National Forest near Siloam Springs.

Another prescribed burn will take place at the Ouachita National Forests, according to a news release.

"Smaller scale prescribed fires will resume in select locations to achieve critical forest management objectives," the release states. "We will continue to pay special attention to smoke management and the safety of the public and firefighters during all operations."