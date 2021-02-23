NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF A helicopter circles a plume of smoke on Monday April 4, 2016 rising from the Ozark National Forest west of Tontitown as seen from Robinson Road.
The Boston Mountain Ranger District will have a prescribed burn Tuesday at the Ozark-St. Francis National Forest near Siloam Springs.
Another prescribed burn will take place at the Ouachita National Forests, according to a news release.
"Smaller scale prescribed fires will resume in select locations to achieve critical forest management objectives," the release states. "We will continue to pay special attention to smoke management and the safety of the public and firefighters during all operations."
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.