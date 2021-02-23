Arkansas is lowering the age eligibility for covid-19 vaccination from 70 to 65, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday.

An additional 115,000 Arkansans are now eligible to receive the vaccine, according to a slide presented by the governor during his weekly covid-19 briefing.

The expansion of the Phase 1-B vaccination group is effective Feb. 23, the slide states.

Lowering the age eligibility will keep demand active as the state makes progress in vaccinating the 70-plus age group, the governor said.

EARLIER:

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Arkansas remained at 315,759 Tuesday morning, according to a state website. The death toll remained at 5,363.

