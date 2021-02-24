Linzey to speak to Siloam Springs Writers

Gene Linzey will continue his series on writing stories and documents at the March meeting of the Siloam Springs Writers Guild by presenting "Creating Documents on the Computer." The Writers Guild will meet at 5:30 p.m., Monday March 8, at First Baptist Church on Dawn Hill Road, west side entrance. March writing assignments to be e-mailed to [email protected] between February 20 and March 1 are: Prose - a Daily Devotional up to 300 words and Poetry - an Inspirational Poem up to 32 lines. All interested writers are invited to this meeting.

Community clothing giveaway

Eastgate Church of Christ, located at 1997 Hwy. 412 E. in Siloam Springs, will hold a community clothing giveaway from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on March 5. State covid-19 guidelines will be followed. Call 479-524--5952 for more information. The church will accept bagged or boxed clothing donations.

Spring Clean Up

The city announced the annual Spring Clean Up on March 29, 30, 31 and April 1, according to the city's website. The service is free, the site states. Approved items will be picked up during residents' regular trash day. The city is asking all residents to have their items at the curb no later than 7 a.m. and not Saturday March 27. For more information call the Sanitation Department at 479-524-8512 or email at [email protected]

Master Naturalists Accepting Applications

The Northwest Arkansas chapter of Arkansas Master Naturalists is accepting applications for upcoming training. Training for 2021 will occur via Zoom, with approximately 50 hours of virtual lectures and interpreted hike videos. Trainees have a choice of attending either Saturday morning or Wednesday evening classes, each lasting three to four hours. Some small group, socially distanced field time is also planned. For more information, visit nwamn.org.

American Legion Bingo

American Legion Post 29 will have Bingo at the Legion Community Hall (Community Building) on Monday evenings. Doors open at 5 p.m. and Early Bird games start at 5:30 p.m., followed by regular games. Everyone 18 and older is invited to join in the fun. Concession items will be for sale.

Meals on Wheels Volunteers Needed

Meals on Wheels Volunteers needed to ride along in food truck to assist in delivering meals to shut-ins in Gentry. Any day but Tuesday is needed from 10:30 a.m. to noon. For more information, please call the Siloam Springs Senior Center at 479-524-5735.

Library Bookstore Open

The Bookstore at the Siloam Springs Public Library is open Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The bookstore features good, used books in all genres for all ages, CDs and DVDs, most priced under $2. Everyone is invited with masks required and a limit of two patrons or one family group allowed in the store at one time. No donations are being accepted at this time.

Friends of the Library, which operates the bookstore, seeks and welcomes new members who desire to join their organization and further its mission by volunteering or fundraising. Information about membership is available at the library.

Siloam Springs Senior Center

Siloam Springs Senior Center has been closed to the general public since March 17 and the organization would like to thank those who contributed to the center through generous donations. The center continues to serve the most vulnerable population by providing a hot meal each day to those seniors on Meals On Wheels and serving curbside those who are card-carrying members and can drive. Members can pick up their meal between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. each day, Monday through Friday. Members are asked to place orders in advance and to make a suggested donation of $3 for each meal. The menu is subject to change daily. For more information, call 479-524-5735.

Tornado Siren Testing

The city of Siloam Springs has changed the testing day for the outdoor warning system to 1 p.m. on the first Monday of the month. In the past, testing has taken place on Friday. First Monday testing will give city staff time to make repairs immediately if they are needed. Should cloudy weather, rain or other inclement weather occur on a test day, testing will be delayed one day, until completed.

SSRH Auxiliary volunteer drive

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Auxiliary is looking for willing volunteers for the information desk, obstetrics department, radiology department, surgery department and materials management. The Auxiliary offers an opportunity to help the community while working three or four hours a week. Stop by the front desk of the hospital for an application or call Donna Conger for more information at 479-373-6428.

Fire Department feedback

The Siloam Springs Fire Department offers an Emergency Medical Services Customer Survey that will allow individuals who have been treated by a city ambulance to provide honest and confidential feedback about their experience. Customers can provide valuable insight and feedback into the Fire Department's performance.

"Our goal is to constantly strive to improve the quality of the services that we provide to the citizens," said Siloam Springs Fire Department Chief Jeremey Criner. "The feedback that we receive will be an integral part of our quality improvement program."

If you've had any interaction with the city's EMS crews, please take a few minutes to fill out the EMS Customer Survey located on the Fire Department page of the City's website, www.siloamsprings.com/199/Fire.

Dogwood Literacy Council

It is rewarding to be able to assist those trying to improve their literacy skills in order to help their families. The Dogwood Literacy Council is in need of more volunteers who would like to become a tutor. Training and materials will be provided. For more information, contact Charlie at 479-524-4009.

Make your home safe and accessible

Kind at Heart Ministries is offering help to make homes "safe and accessible" with ramps, widening doors and building handrails. Financial assistance may be available. For more information, contact 479-373-6281 between the hours of 1 and 5 p.m. or email [email protected]

Manna Center Thrift Store

The Manna Center Thrift Store is now accepting credit and debit cards for purchases of $10 or more to make it easier for customers to shop. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Customers can like the thrift store on Facebook or stop by and see what the dollar item is for the week. Anything over a month old is half price. The Manna Center is located at 670 Heritage Court, behind the Senior Activity and Wellness Center on Tulsa Street.

Tailwaggers seeking volunteers and donations

Tailwaggers is seeking volunteers to walk dogs and socialize cats at the city animal shelter. They are also in need of donations of chewies, rawhides, cat toys and dog harnesses for the animal shelter. Donations can be dropped off at the animal shelter located at 1300 E. Ashley St. Call 238-3612 for more information.