Siloam Springs School District and John Brown University saw a minimal number of active positive covid-19 cases last week.

Siloam Springs School District reported five active positive cases among students and one staff member case as of Feb. 19, according to the district website. Seven students and one staff member were in quarantine after being identified as positive close contacts. The district pivoted to online instruction on Feb. 10 and continued virtual school through Feb. 19 due to inclement weather.

John Brown University reported one active student case and zero cases among employees during the week of Feb. 13 through 18. Three students and zero employees were in observation, according to the university website.

Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab was not on the list of nursing homes that have experienced active positive cases in the past two weeks, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website.

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement has not updated city-level covid-19 data since Feb. 8. As of Monday, Benton County has seen 20,326 positive covid-19 cases since the pandemic began and 276 deaths, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.