Photo Submitted On Feb. 8, Disabled American Veterans (DAV) members Mike Carnahan (left), Frank Lee, Dan Dover, Art Lawless and Ron Evans delivered socks to the residents at the Fayetteville Veterans Home. Shoe Sensation, in coordination with the DAV held it's annual Socks for Troops campaign in December and the store collected 518 pairs of socks for the veterans. "We just asked every single customer and people were wanting to donate," said Shoe Sensation Manager Stephanie Evans-Rutherford. "I don’t know what it was this year but everybody said yes." The socks were supposed to be delivered in January, but Evans-Rutherford's father, Ron Evans, had a total knee replacement so they put it off a month so he could recover.

Photo Submitted

Photo Submitted

Photo Submitted

