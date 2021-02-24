Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown senior Taylor Fergen drives through traffic during Saturday's game against Oklahoma City. Fergen scored 22 points but the Golden Eagles fell 61-59.

John Brown had Oklahoma City on the ropes Saturday afternoon, leading 59-53 with 2 minutes, 40 seconds left.

But the Golden Eagles didn't score another point the rest of the way and Oklahoma City rallied for a 61-59 victory on senior night inside Bill George Arena.

Taylor Fergen's deep 3-point try off an inbound missed with no time remaining and the Golden Eagles remained winless against the Stars since 2014 -- when JBU upset Oklahoma City in the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament.

"We shot the ball terribly and we had a chance to win the game," said JBU head coach Jeff Soderquist, referencing JBU's 18 of 70 (25.7 percent) mark from the field. "If we shoot just halfway decent we win. But because we shot terribly we didn't give up. We got 19 offensive rebounds. We fought. We fought for the game. This was a typical Sooner Conference game and no two teams have played each other more in the history of the conference than us. As poorly as we shot, I'm just proud for how much we battled."

Oklahoma City (4-0, 3-0 Sooner Athletic Conference) had not played since Jan. 28, first because of covid-19 protocols and then the recent winter weather.

The Stars led much of the early going, but with 5:54 left JBU took its first lead 53-52 on a pair of Fergen free throws.

Tarrah Stephens splashed a 3-pointer from the corner for a 56-52 lead and Natalie Smith had a basket for a 58-53 lead with 3:39 to go.

Fergen hit one of two from the free-throw line to give the Golden Eagles a 59-53 lead with 2:40 left.

Oklahoma City's Mallory Lockhart hit a pair of 3-pointers from the wing to tie the game on back-to-back possessions.

City took a 61-59 lead with more than a minute left after Erick Ankney banked a shot off the glass for what would be the game's final points.

JBU's Marta Matamala missed a 3-point shot and City rebounded, but the Golden Eagles got a defensive stop with 8.7 seconds left and called a timeout.

The Golden Eagles tried to get the ball to Fergen, but she was tied up for a jump ball with JBU maintaining possession with 2.3 seconds left.

This time Fergen inbounded the ball and immediately got the return pass and launched a shot, but it missed.

"I thought she had a good look," Soderquist said.

Fergen, the team's only senior and point guard, finished with 22 points, nine rebounds, including five offensive rebounds, four assists and three steals in what was likely her last home game. This year's seniors have the option to come back and Fergen considered it, but Soderquist said she has decided to move on with her career.

"Just think, if we had had a full season, I think she would have finished in the top five in assists and top five in offensive rebounds," Soderquist said of Fergen. "She's been such a hard worker for us. She plays so hard and just gives us everything. We are going to miss her. She's done a great job being the only senior leading this team. With all the craziness we've had this season, I thought she's done a great job. This team's really close and really gelling and I think it has a lot to do with her as a leader. She'll be missed. She just plays so hard and is so competitive."

Stephens finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds for JBU. The Golden Eagles hit only 10 of 38 from behind the 3-point line, but they outrebounded Oklahoma City 45-39, including 19 offensive boards.

Abby Selzer and Lockhart each finished with 17 points for Oklahoma City.

JBU was scheduled to begin play on the road Tuesday in the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament. Results were not available at presstime.

Oklahoma City 61, John Brown 59

Oklahoma City^20^16^14^11^--^61

John Brown^15^13^18^13^--^59

Oklahoma City (4-0, 3-0): Selzer 17, Lockhart 17, Pendley 9, Pierce 7, Ankney 4, McDonald 4, Taylor 3.

John Brown (5-5, 5-4): Fergen 22, Stephens 22, Matamala 6, Vanoverberghe 5, Smith 4.