Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader file photo Siloam Springs pitcher Kennedy Wilkie prepares to throw a pitch during a game against Huntsville last season. Wilkie is expected to be the SSHS softball team's primary pitcher for the 2021 season.

The Siloam Springs softball team began the 2020 season with two straight wins and were excited about the future of the program under new leadership when the covid-19 pandemic hit and canceled the rest of the season.

Nearly a year later, the Lady Panthers are preparing for the 2021 season, and second-year coach Emily Grace Ruggeri said a long wait has seemed even longer for her team.

"Our offseason has felt extremely long," said Ruggeri, who is joined by assistant coach Haylee Hall. "Coach Hall and I feel like we've have two years of practice. We're really excited to play somebody else and see some pitching from somebody else and really excited to get on the field with someone else in the dugout."

The Lady Panthers are scheduled to open the season Monday at home against Providence Academy.

The Lady Panthers have a small roster for 2021, fielding 13 players, but they have some experience at key positions.

Ruggeri said Siloam Springs will lean on its three seniors: Micah Curry, Maggie Torres and Faith Howie.

"We're going to be relying heavily on those three seniors for their leadership and experience," she said. "They want to do things the way me and coach Hall want it done. They know where coach hall and I want that program to go and want to help get the program to that point."

Curry will play first base and hit in the middle of the Lady Panthers' lineup.

"She is going to used more as a power hitter for us and we're really thankful for her leadership on the field and in the dugout," Ruggeri said.

Torres will play centerfield and is the team's most vocal leader.

"She always knows what the situation is and we're going to rely on her for vocal leadership," Ruggeri said.

Howie will play right field and is a hard worker, her coach said.

"She wants to do everything the right way," Ruggeri said of Howie. "Any instruction me and coach Hall give to her she's trying to do what we ask her to do."

Junior Kennedy Wilkie returns in the pitching circle for Siloam Springs. She'll also hit at the top of the lineup.

Ruggeri said Wilkie has worked hard in the offseason to improve her pitching.

"We'll rely on her for pitching," Ruggeri said. "She also swings a powerful bat and we're expecting big things from her at the plate as well."

Junior Hilarie Buffington is penciled in at shortstop and is in her third year playing varsity.

"At the plate we're excited about her being a threat from the right side and being able to slap hit from the left side," Ruggeri said.

Junior Morgan Teafatiler is one of the Lady Panthers' catchers and will split time behind the plate. She'll also play some outfield.

Junior Alyssa Wheeler will see some time in the outfield, her coach said.

Sophomore Jaden Farmer can play second or third base and is a hard worker who is always wanting extra reps, Ruggeri said.

Sophomore Jaelyn Avery can play infield and outfield, giving the Lady Panthers options.

Four freshmen are expected to contribute on the varsity team.

Freshman Lexi Masters will play some catcher, pitcher, infield and outfield, Ruggeri said.

"She can play anywhere," Ruggeri said. "We're really excited about her versatility."

Freshman Morgan Williamson also will pitch and play in the field and outfield.

"She can do a lot of things for us and can play any position we ask her to," Ruggeri said.

Sara Cobb, another freshman, is the fastest player on the roster and the Lady Panthers hope to take advantage of her speed.

Freshman Reagan Schraub also contributes in multiple positions.