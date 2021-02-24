Four Chaplains Memorial

On Feb. 7, 2021, American Legion Post 29 conducted a program remembering an important military date from World War II, Feb. 2, 1943. On this date the troop ship U.S.A.T. Dorchester was torpedoed by a Nazi submarine, U-223, 150 miles off the cost of Greenland. There were more than 900 troops on board at the time and only 229 were known to survive as the ship sunk within 20 minutes into the icy waters. Among those lost were four military chaplains that willingly gave up their own life vests to four soldiers, thus giving them the hope of survival.

Around the world most American Legion Posts celebrate and remember this important date known as the Four Chaplains Memorial. In addition, Civitan International also remembers this occasion each February with their Clergy Appreciation Week, celebrating our local clergy.

Post 29 is grateful to New Life Church, Pastor Tim Estes and the New Singers for hosting this event. A special thanks goes to Preston Jones, history professor at John Brown University, for his words concerning these Four Chaplains -- Lt. C.V. Poling, Lt. A.D. Goode, Lt. G.L. Fox and Lt. J.P. Washington.

Thank you to each person who attended this ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at New Life Church. Our post will be conducting this program each year in hopes that we never forget this sacrifice of love by these four chaplains!

Jerry Cavness

Service Officer, Post 29