50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1971

The Police and Fire Department Committee of the City Council will return to the council at the next meeting with a recommendation to keep Tommy Himes as Police Chief and retain the force as is.

In a committee meeting held Monday, the decision was made to keep Himes. The police force will remain at its present size with no new hiring taking place.

The committee also will recommend that the third police car, the oldest of the three, be turned over to the city inspector during the day and used as an unmarked patrol car at night. The car would be available for emergency use in daytime hours.

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1996

The wait is over. Siloam Springs residents stood to be counted and the census officially came to an end on Feb. 23.

City Administrator Mark Latham said the population of Siloam Springs has increased, but not by as much as officials expected.

"The figures show a 12 to 13 percent increase in population," he said.

The city estimated a 2o to 25 percent increase.

Prior to the census, Siloam Springs had a recorded population of 8,000 people. Mayor M.L. "Moose" Van Poucke estimated the population to be between 10,000 and 11,000 people. The city will release precise figures following verification of the numbers.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2011

Siloam Springs senior guard Kyle Teague scored 31 points and hit 15 of 18 free throws as the Panthers inched closer to securing a postseason berth with a 63-55 win over Greenbrier.

Siloam Springs improved to 19-6 overall and 7-4 in the 5A-West Conference.

"What this does for us is it keeps us in the driver's seat and it keeps us being able to control our own destiny," said Siloam Springs boys coach Johnny Taylor.

In the girls game, Allie Wade scored 17 points, while Laken Grigg added 11 as the Lady Panthers defeated Greenbrier 47-34. Siloam Springs' girls won their fourth straight and improved to 16-7 overall and 8-3 in conference play.