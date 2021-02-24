Obituaries

Carol May Baker

Carol May Baker, 59, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Feb. 15, 2021 at her home.

She was born April 17, 1961 in Roswell, N.M. to Donald and Lula Woods. She served the community as CNA at her local nursing homes.

She is survived by one son, Hueston Braddy and wife Amanda of Tahlequah, Okla.; one daughter, Kamisha Braddy of Tahlequah; one brother, Michael Woods and wife Jenna of Ada, Okla.; and two sisters, Debra Gehrke and husband Harold of Siloam Springs, and Rose Williamson of Goldsboro, N.C.

No memorial service is planned at this time.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia Ann Ennis

Patricia Ann Ennis, 69, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Feb. 19, 2021 at Carthage Health & Rehab in Carthage, Mo.

She was born Sept. 6, 1951 in Siloam Springs to Stanley Glenn and Inice Carson Glenn. She graduated from Colcord High School in 1969. She married Troy Randall Ennis on May 27, 1972 in Colcord, Okla. She owned and operated Miss Patty's Daycare for more than 24 years. She was a member of Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Siloam Springs.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents, Stanley and Inice Glenn; two sisters, Carol Green and Barbara Hester; and two sisters-in-law, Pat Williamson and Joye Ennis.

She is survived by two sons, Jason Randall Ennis of Goodman, Missouri, and Justin Stanley Ennis of Spiro, Okla.; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, David Glenn of West Siloam Springs, Okla.; sister-in-law, Janet Ward and husband Tom; and brothers-in-law, Jim Ennis and Gary Williamson.

Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs. For the visitation, guests will be limited to 150 people and everyone will be required to wear their own facemask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at Johnson Cemetery in West Siloam Springs, Okla., with Pastor Chip Reagan officiating.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Lonnie Keith Philpott

Lonnie Keith Philpott, 71, of Kansas, Okla., died Feb. 19, 2021 at Washington Regional Medical Center is Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born June 13, 1949 in Bentonville, Ark., to William Ben Philpott and Goldie Faye Rutherford Philpott. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Barbara Odle on Jan. 6, 1968 in Kansas, Okla. He worked as a maintenance man for Franklin Electric in Siloam Springs for more than 36 years.

He was preceded in death by twelve brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years; daughter, Kim Fielden and husband Tim of Kansas, Okla.; son, Keith Philpott of Grove, Okla.; granddaughter, Paige Fielden; two sisters, Wilma Hayes and husband Carl of Sulphur Springs, Ark., and Carol Ellington and husband Steve of Southwest City, Mo.; twin brother, Lannie Philpott and wife Linda of Tulsa, Okla.; brother, Dwayne Philpott and wife Ann of Grady, Ark.; and brother-in-law, Charles Odle and wife Marie of Kansas, Oklahoma.

Funeral services were Feb. 23, 2021 at the Kansas Dome in Kansas, Okla., with Pastor Terry Wofford and Bro. Sam Andrews officiating. Burial was at Kansas Cemetery in Kansas, Okla.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of arrangements.