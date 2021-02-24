Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader file photo Christian Ledeker, seen here during the 2019 baseball season, waits for a pitch from the left side. Ledeker is expected to pitch and play outfield this season for Siloam Springs.

The Siloam Springs baseball team is looking forward to returning to action after nearly a year off.

The Panthers are scheduled to play at Bentonville on Thursday in an Arkansas Activities Association benefit game before the season officially begins on Monday at Gravette.

"It's been a while," said head coach Alan Hardcastle. "Some kids played over the summer but with Siloam baseball it's felt like more than a year. We're all excited. The boys are ready to go. It'll be good to get back on the diamond."

Siloam Springs' 2020 season was cut short after seven games because of the covid-19 pandemic.

The Panthers have three seniors on the 2021 roster in Gavin Henson, Elijah Coffey and Nathan Lee.

Henson, an Arkansas-Rich Mountain signee, is penciled in as the Panthers' top pitcher. He picked up two conference wins as a sophomore and also beat Class 6A Mountain Home in 2020. Henson also will play shortstop or second base when he's not pitching.

"He'll get the ball that first game and be the number one guy," Hardcastle said. "We're looking to have his bat in the lineup. He's a kid that puts in the work and been a good leader."

Hardcastle said Henson has increased his velocity on the mound and tighter breaking pitches.

"It's going to be fun with him on the bump," Hardcastle said. "When he's up there, we've got a really good chance. He's a general on the mound."

Coffey is a four-year starter for the Panthers, who will look for him to bat leadoff and play center field. Coffey also will pitch some.

"He's a kid you can count on," Hardcastle said. "He'll bunt. He's got an incredible eye at the plate."

Lee came out last year as a junior after not playing his sophomore year. The Panthers will look for him to play outfield, pitch and catch.

"He's got a good arm," Hardcastle. "He's fast -- great kid."

The Panthers will have junior J.P. Wills at catcher and hitting in the middle of the lineup. He'll also pitch some and play some third base, but Hardcastle said Wills wants to catch every game.

"He's a kid we've got to have in the lineup," Hardcastle said. "He controls the defense and gives us great leadership behind the dish. The kid's got power (at the plate. ... We look for him to be a run producer."

Junior left-hander Christian Ledeker is the Panthers No. 2 starting pitcher and outfielder.

"He's throwing hard. He's got good stuff," Hardcastle said. "He'll play left field when he's not pitching. He's another guy with a lot of speed. He can bunt for a hit and hit for power. We're really excited about Christian."

Junior Brayden Fain will play first base and be used as a pitcher.

"He's tearing it up in the bullpens," Hardcastle said. "He's such a competitor and he hates to lose. ... He's a competitor that will fight you tooth and nail."

Junior Jacob Gilbert was a move-in last season and only got to play in the shortened season. He'll play second base and shortstop and pitch.

"He's a good kid," Hardcastle said. "We love having him. I'm so glad he came to Siloam Springs. ... He's a baseball kid. He wants to play college baseball."

Lucas Junkermann, a junior, could see time in the outfield and pitch.

Sophomore Andrew Pilcher will play some third base and pitch.

"He's one to watch," Hardcastle said of Pilcher. "He had potential and all the makings for a good baseball player."

Sophomore Nick Driscoll and freshman Nolan Wills will be competing for playing time on the infield.

Sophomore Spencer Stephenson has impressed on the mound in early practices.

"He's made some of our good hitters look bad," Hardcastle said.

Sophomores Ryder Winfrey and Reece Pinkerton are also fighting to see playing time, the coach said.