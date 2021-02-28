Another vehicle crashed into Intermediate School

A vehicle crashed into Siloam Springs Intermediate School on Sunday, Feb. 28, for the second time this year.

Police, firefighters, emergency medical personnel, and an air ambulance were on the scene around 8 p.m. on Sunday evening. A silver car could be seen against the east wall of the building, but additional details were not immediately available.

Superintendent Jody Wiggins said a structural engineer will be inspecting the school once the vehicle is removed to make sure it is safe.

The car appeared to hit the wall about 50 feet north of where a pickup truck hit the same wall in early January.

Photo by Graham Thomas Emergency personnel work at the scene of a motor vehicle accident at Siloam Springs Intermediate School. The vehicle crashed into the building near the site of a previous accident in which a motorist crashed into the school building.