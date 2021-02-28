Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Another vehicle crashed into Intermediate School

by Staff Report | February 28, 2021 at 8:45 p.m.
Photo by Graham Thomas Emergency personnel work at the scene of a motor vehicle accident at Siloam Springs Intermediate School. The vehicle crashed into the building near the site of a previous accident in which a motorist crashed into the school building.

A vehicle crashed into Siloam Springs Intermediate School on Sunday, Feb. 28, for the second time this year.

Police, firefighters, emergency medical personnel, and an air ambulance were on the scene around 8 p.m. on Sunday evening. A silver car could be seen against the east wall of the building, but additional details were not immediately available.

Superintendent Jody Wiggins said a structural engineer will be inspecting the school once the vehicle is removed to make sure it is safe.

The car appeared to hit the wall about 50 feet north of where a pickup truck hit the same wall in early January.

Photo by Graham Thomas Emergency personnel work at the scene of a motor vehicle accident at Siloam Springs Intermediate School. The vehicle crashed into the building near the site of a previous accident in which a motorist crashed into the school building.
Photo by Graham Thomas Emergency personnel work at the scene of a motor vehicle accident at Siloam Springs Intermediate School. The vehicle crashed into the building near the site of a previous accident in which a motorist crashed into the school building.
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

State due 24,000 doses of 3rd vaccine this week
by Frank E. Lockwood
Bill on Medicaid-expansion overhaul unveiled
by John Moritz
Garland is backed by panel in Senate
by The Associated Press
Federal jury-trial moratorium extended until May 21
by Dale Ellis
Bills on retirement systems receive committee's support
by Michael R. Wickline
ADVERTISEMENT