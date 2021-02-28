Arrests and citations

Feb. 15

• Luis Antonio Soria, 18, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Eugene Blaine Grant Jr., 52, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Feb. 17

• Christopher Lee Perdue, 37, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Feb. 18

• Mitchell Duane Turner, 34, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Vanessa Kaye Holt. 37, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Feb. 19

• Leonel Padilla II, 33, cited in connection with assault on family or household member - second degree/risk of physical injury.

Feb. 20

• Neiko Vaughn Quenzer, 31, arrested in connection with residential burglary — commercial burglary; criminal mischief in the second degree.