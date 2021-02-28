Arrests and citations

Feb. 15
• Luis Antonio Soria, 18, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Eugene Blaine Grant Jr., 52, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Feb. 17
• Christopher Lee Perdue, 37, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Feb. 18
• Mitchell Duane Turner, 34, cited in connection with shoplifting.
• Vanessa Kaye Holt. 37, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Feb. 19
• Leonel Padilla II, 33, cited in connection with assault on family or household member - second degree/risk of physical injury.
Feb. 20
• Neiko Vaughn Quenzer, 31, arrested in connection with residential burglary — commercial burglary; criminal mischief in the second degree.