Boys soccer starts season Monday

The spring of 2020 was the first time since 2014 that the Siloam Springs boys soccer team didn’t play for a state championship, and it had nothing to do with what happened on the field itself.

The covid-19 pandemic flushed away the Panthers’ chances — and all other spring sports. But nearly a year later, as spring returns, so does the hope that the end of this season will have the familiar feel of so many before.

Siloam Springs (4-1-2 in 2020) is scheduled to open its 2021 season Monday at home against Harrison in the nightcap of a girls and boys doubleheader.

“They’re real excited to get out and have a chance to play,” said Luke Shoemaker, who’s in his third season as head coach. “The last time we played was March 12, 2020. Not having that whole season and going through another offseason was tough. The kids just want the chance to play someone other than themselves.”

Siloam Springs played Class 6A power Springdale in an Arkansas Activities Association benefit match on Thursday at Panther Stadium. Springdale scored a pair of first half goals and defeated the Panthers 2-0.

The season begins for real Monday against the Goblins, who the Panthers beat 4-0 in last year’s season opener but later tied 1-1 in a tournament.

The Panthers would like to play a 4-2-3-1 formation but can pivot to a 4-4-2 look as needed, Shoemaker said.

Junior Garza, a senior defender and team captain, is penciled in as the starting goalkeeper to start the season with junior Jedi Hunter still with boys basketball.

Garza will likely move to defender or midfield position once Hunter returns.

“He’s like a utility player in baseball,” Shoemaker said of Garza. “He can play a lot of different positions. His ability to get up and down the field makes him a dangerous weapon. I feel confident with him in (goal) until we can get Jedi back.”

Hunter, who stands 6-4, gives the Panthers length and experience in the goal.

“In terms of Jedi, he’s grown and grown since his freshman year,” Shoemaker said. “He’s played keeper his entire life. He’s got strong fundamentals and a strong leg.”

Senior Sam Jackson, a John Brown signee and another team captain, helps anchor the back line at center back.

“He’s very talented and he’s a leader and a fierce competitor,” Shoemaker said of Jackson. “My confidence in our backline in being able to defend anyone starts with Sam, and knowing we’ve got him back there is big for our team.”

Junior Yanni Trinidad has come on strong in the offseason and is another option at center back.

“He has not missed a single workout,” Shoemaker said. “He’s slowly showed he’s earned a start in that role next to Sam.”

Junior David Gowin gets the nod at right back and brings some football toughness to the field.

“He’s a football player,” Shoemaker said. “He’s bought into his role as a defender. He’s in great physical shape and can get up and down the flanks.”

Sophomore Christian Lopez wasn’t on the team last year but has impressed coaches with his 1-on-1 defending ability.

Senior Jaiden Allgood, junior Tate Broquard and freshmen Lee Hernandez and Anthony Sandoval are also in the mix at defensive back.

The Panthers want to play two central holding midfielders.

Juniors Ronny Ramirez and Jason Flores will get the first crack at it with senior Erick Argueta also in the mix.

Shoemaker said Flores is a “workhorse” in the midfield.

“His teammates love him,” he said. “He works his tail off. He’s great on the ball. Placing him as a holding mid helps us build from the back. I’m excited to see him out there.”

Ramirez is the younger brother of former Panther standout Edwin Ramirez.

“Ronny naturally fits into that midfield mold,” Shoemaker said. “There’s great chemistry between him and Jason. He hasn’t seen a ton of varsity minutes, but he’s played a ton of soccer.”

At the attacking midfielder spots, sophomore Ronald Mancia and juniors Ivan Sandoval and Erik Gomez look to give the Panthers an offensive presence.

Mancia, who is the placekicker for the football team, will start at center mid and is one of the smallest players on the field, “but he thinks he’s 6-3,” Shoemaker said.

“He has the most confidence on the team,” Shoemaker said. “He is a pest in that midfield with a strong leg. He’s played a ton of soccer and we expect good things from him. He’s not going to shy down from any moment.”

Ivan Sandoval can play any of the three attacking midfielder spots, but will start on the left side.

“He needs to be on the field in some form,” Shoemaker said. “He runs the flank well. Regardless of where I put him he’s going to give great minutes.”

Gomez is the fastest Panther on the field, or “lightning fast” according to his coach.

Sophomore Dylan Garcia and freshman Ben Stratman could see some playing time in the attacking midfield. Also, the Panthers hope to get junior Edwin Batres back from injury sometime after spring break.

“He’s got an absolute cannon of a left foot,” Shoemaker said of Batres. “Very excited about getting to see him out there.”

Up top, the Panthers will turn to senior Franklin Cortez, who’s scored 11 goals and dished out six assists during his career.

“He’s a natural goal scorer,” Shoemaker said. “He’s played up top for four years. He’s a soccer nut. He watches it constantly. He’s always one of first at the field, always working on his craft and moves. I expect a big season for him, especially if we stick with one forward high.”

Sophomore Mychael Quinonez also could play some up top along with Ivan Sandoval.

Siloam Springs will host the Class 5A state tournament May 13-15.

Feb. 25 Springdale# L, 2-0

March 1 Harrison 7 p.m.

March 2 Prairie Grove 6 p.m.

March 5 at Vilonia* 7 p.m.

March 8 Decatur 5 p.m.

March 9 Fayetteville 7 p.m.

March 12 Mountain Home* 7:30 p.m.

March 16 Alma* 5 p.m.

March 18 at Greenbrier* 5 p.m.

March 30 Greenwood* 7 p.m.

April 1 at Russellville* 7 p.m.

April 6 at Van Buren* 7:30 p.m.

April 9 Vilonia* 5 p.m.

April 13 Van Buren* 5:15 p.m.

April 16 at Mountain Home* 5 p.m.

April 20 at Alma* 7 p.m.

April 23 Greenbrier* 5:15 p.m.

April 27 at Greenwood* 5 p.m.

April 30 Russellville* 5:15 p.m.

May 4-7 5A-West Tourn. TBA

May 13-15 5A State Tourn. TBA

