Covid-19 cases in schools near zero

The number of covid-19 cases in Siloam Springs Schools and at John Brown University fell close to zero this week.

John Brown University reported one active positive case among students and no active cases among staff members during the week of Feb. 19 through 25, according to the university website. The one positive student was isolating off campus, so there were zero positive cases on campus, said Julie Gumm, director of marketing and communications. There were also zero students or staff members in observation after being identified as a probable close contact, the website stated.

There were no active positive covid-19 cases in the Siloam Springs School District at the end of the day Thursday for the first time since the district began reporting last fall, according to Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick. One student was in quarantine on Thursday after being identified as a probable close contact, according to the district website, which reports daily covid-19 numbers.

Two student cases were reported on Friday morning, Patrick said. Totals for Friday weren’t available until the end of the day, after press time.

The decline in covid-19 cases in the school follows statewide numbers, Patrick said. The recent brutal weather that kept people home and slowed down gatherings may have also had something to do with it, he said.

Schools were closed for in-person instruction from Feb. 10 through Feb. 19. because of inclement weather. About 300 staff members received their second covid-19 vaccine on Feb. 12.

Covid-19 rates for school districts, communities and zip codes have not been posted on the Arkansas Center for Health Information website since Feb. 8. The site explained that localized rates have not been published because of a considerable reduction in testing related to the recent winter storms. When testing levels comparable to those prior to the weather event, information will be updated, the site states.