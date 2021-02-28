Girls soccer ‘chomping at the bit’

The Siloam Springs girls soccer team had a chip on its shoulder going into last season after it saw its streak of five straight state titles end with a quarterfinals loss in 2019.

So you can imagine how the Lady Panthers feel heading into the 2021 season after the covid-19 pandemic shut down the 2020 season.

“They are hungry,” said third year head coach Abby Ray. “You go from five state championships to losing in the quarterfinals the next year. That left a bitter taste. Last year we had high hopes of making a further run. Because of last year ending so early, that’s been compounded more into this year. We’re that much hungrier. We’re ready. We started in November and have had four months of training. They’re chomping at the bit ready to play someone.”

The Lady Panthers are scheduled to open their 2021 season at home Monday against Harrison.

Siloam Springs played an Arkansas Activities Association benefit match Thursday against Springdale, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

The Lady Panthers won’t be at full strength until basketball season ends, when they’ll gain several more players.

Ray said Siloam Springs is going to play with a new look formation-wise, switching to a 3-5-2 look.

Ray said the Lady Panthers made the switch because they feel confident they can play with just three defenders in front of the goal.

The reason why they feel that way is the returning experience of seniors Sydney Moorman, Jaleigh Harp and junior Bethany Markovich.

“If you go three in the back you can’t play just anyone back there,” Ray said. “Those three, I can’t imagine anyone getting past them.”

Moorman, who will join the team once basketball is over, shouldn’t miss a beat when she returns to soccer. She’s expected to play left back.

“She has the rare ability to come out and the moment she’s there she’s ready,” Ray said. “Sydney is one that comes out and immediately she’s a soccer player. You can’t even tell she’s missed anything.”

Harp has moved all around the Lady Panthers’ formation over the years, but Ray likes her toughness and work ethic to go with her skill set. She’s slotted to play right back.

“She has a great work ethic on her own and that’s going to make a difference,” Ray said of Harp. “Last year she played midfield. Something she does really well is distribute. What I’ve realized with Jaleigh is she has a defensive mindset. She’s always the last one back defending the goal.”

Markovich will man the center back spot, which she has occupied since she was a freshman.

“Bethany sets the bar,” Ray said. “She sets the bar for work ethic, fitness, skills, her heart. She sets the bar for everybody else. What she does is top tier. If we could all reach that level, you’re invincible at that point.”

The three defenders will stand at the last line of defense for goalkeepers Regan Riley and Reina Tiefel.

Tiefel, who started as a freshman, is still with basketball, so the 5-foot-11 Riley will see the bulk of the playing time in the early going.

“The great thing about Regan is sometimes we struggle to score against her,” Ray said. “If we can’t score on her, I don’t think anyone else can score against her. … She’s fearless. She has great hands. She makes amazing saves in practice. I’m excited to see what she can do in games.”

Ray said the Lady Panthers will be happy to get Tiefel back as well.

“She’s done great things in basketball,” Ray said. “It’s exciting to see her in that spot. We have confidence in her.”

The Lady Panthers will play two holding midfielders with senior Macie Herrel and sophomore Clara Church getting the early nods there.

“Both of those players are physically strong,” Ray said. “No one’s getting through the midfield without being hit by one of them. Macie will take the ball off of anybody and is really good about being first to the ball. If there’s a 50-50 ball, my money’s on Macie getting there first.”

Church’s strengths are distribution and communication, Ray said. Church may have to start the season at outside back until Moorman returns, she said.

At the attacking midfielder spots, the Lady Panthers hope senior Madi Race will show the same form that saw her score 13 goals and pass out eight assists as a sophomore.

Race signed to play soccer with Evangel (Mo.) in early February. She’ll start the season at a wing position but could move up top to forward.

Freshman Jetta Broquard will man the other wing spot.

“Both have great speed and have to run box to box serving balls in,” Ray said.

Ray said Broquard showed impressive crossing skills in practice that “made everybody’s jaws hit the floor. You don’t see freshman have that kind of power from the wing.”

Senior Karen Flores had worked hard and will man a center mid position, Ray said.

“Karen has pushed harder this year to be a better player than almost anyone I’ve seen over the years,” Ray said. “She’s taken every opportunity to better herself. I think she’s fallen in love with the game and it’s obvious.”

At forward, Bri Anderson and Ellen Slater will get the first nod with Kim Garcia also getting a look.

“We’ll see who can perform when the lights come on and who can find the net,” Ray said.

Siloam Springs is scheduled to host the Class 5A state tournament on May 13-15.

Siloam Springs girls soccer

2021 schedule

Date Opponent Time

Feb. 25 Springdale# T, 0-0

March 1 Harrison 5 p.m.

March 2 at Conway 7 p.m.

March 4 Bentonville 6 p.m.

March 5 at Vilonia* 5 p.m.

March 9 Fayetteville 5 p.m.

March 12 Mountain Home* 5:15 p.m.

March 16 Alma* 7 p.m.

March 18 at Greenbrier* 7 p.m.

March 30 Greenwood* 5 p.m.

April 1 at Russellville* 5 p.m.

April 6 at Van Buren* 5:15 p.m.

April 9 Vilonia* 7 p.m.

April 13 Van Buren* 7:30 p.m.

April 16 at Mountain Home 7 p.m.

April 20 at Alma* 5 p.m.

April 23 Greenbrier* 7:30 p.m.

April 27 at Greenwood* 7 p.m.

April 30 Russellville* 7:30 p.m.

May 4-7 5A-West Tourn. TBA

May 13-15 5A State Tourn. TBA

5A-West Conference

Arkansas Activities Association benefit