JBU President named to board of Council of Independent Colleges

John Brown University President Chip Pollard was recently elected to the board of directors of the Council of Independent Colleges.

The board of directors oversees CIC’s work, a national association of independent colleges and universities dedicated to supporting college and university leadership, advancing institutional excellence and enhancing public understanding of private higher education’s contributions to society.

“The wisdom and dedication of the members of the board of directors ensure that CIC continues to address the issues of greatest importance to its member colleges and universities,” said CIC President Richard Ekman. “We are grateful to these busy and distinguished individuals for their generous service to independent higher education through CIC’s board of directors.”

Pollard was one of seven newly elected board members, all presidents of member colleges and universities.

“The CIC does so much to encourage the flourishing of independent colleges through its conferences and professional development,” said Pollard. “I am honored to be asked to serve on the board of directors.”