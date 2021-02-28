JBU volleyball picks up victory at USAO

CHICKASHA, Okla. — Freshmen Micah Fouts and Emily Essick each registered an eight-kill outing, while 15 services aces propelled the John Brown University volleyball team to a 3-0 win (25-16, 25-20, 25-12) over Science & Arts (Okla.) on Friday afternoon at Drover Fieldhouse.

The victory moved the Golden Eagles’ record to 2-0 overall and in Sooner Athletic play — the first time since 2017 John Brown has opened up its campaign with back-to-back victories.

Sophomore Jillian Blackman produced a career-high seven aces, fueling a JBU effort that featured 15 total aces on the afternoon. It was the most efficient effort from the service line since last season’s 16 aces against the Drovers on Sept. 25 inside Bill George Arena.

The visitors established dominant hitting early on, racking up 16 terminations on just 34 swings in the first set — hitting .382 in the stanza — while the defense did more than it needed to in the final two games for the quick sweep.

“Our focus and execution was strongest right out of the gate,” head coach Ken Carver said. “We hit at an impressive rate in the first set due to some excellent first-ball contact and immaculate setting. Because of our offensive efficiency and aggressiveness from the service line, we were able to absorb the errors we were making from the service line.

“We made fewer serving errors, while maintaining our aggressive focus, as the match progressed. Fifteen aces in a three-set contest is significantly above average. Offensively, we had a balanced performance, and we were able to get all of our players time on the court – gaining necessary experience that will prove valuable for our team’s depth moving forward.”

Essick and Fouts combined for 16 kills and just three errors — finishing the night .419 on the attack. Sophomore Ellie Lampton contributed five kills on 15 swings while senior Jaden Williams and freshman Delaney Barnes each added a trio of kills.

Sophomore Sarah Laaker registered the team’s lone solo block, while Lampton and Williams each threw up a pair of block-assists in the front row defensive effort. Blackman registered 22 digs – her second-straight 20-dig effort – in the back row as the Golden Eagles limited USAO to an even .000 performance (22-22-95) on its home court.

Sophomore Lauren Cloud shouldered the majority of the passing load – dishing out 15 assists on John Brown’s 32 terminations (.468), while as a team, JBU clicked at a .239 clip (32-11-88).

JBU was scheduled to play at Lyon on Saturday. Results were not available at presstime.