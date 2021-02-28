SCU blanks JBU men in season-opener

TULSA, Okla. — Breaking a streak of 26 consecutive matches, the No. 25 John Brown University men’s soccer team was held scoreless, as Southwestern Christian (Okla.) claimed a 2-0 win over the Golden Eagles on Tuesday morning at the Titan Sports and Performance Center.

Southwestern Christian (5-0-2, 1-0-0 Sooner Athletic) remained undefeated on the season thanks to a pair of late tallies in the final 10 minutes of regulation.

Victor Arias’ penalty kick strike in the 81st minute proved to be the game-winner, his fifth goal of the season, while Juan Pebacini provided SCU with the cushion it needed, netting his third of the year in the 84th minute.

While the Golden Eagles (0-1-0, 0-1-0) were narrowly out shot on the morning, 11-9, only two JBU services toward the opposing goal made it on target, with Santiago Esparza making a save in each half.

Newcomers Ivan Garcia (three shots) and Alonso Arrieta (two shots) accounted for the majority of the John Brown offense.

John Brown was scheduled to return to the pitch on Saturday for its home opener against Science and Arts (Okla.). Results were not available at presstime.

The Golden Eagles are back in action Wednesday at Wayland Baptist in Plainview, Texas.