Walter’s three goals power JBU victory

TULSA, Okla. — It didn’t take long for a pair of freshmen to make their mark as Lauren Walter and Ryan Winingham each found the score sheet in their collegiate debut, and the No. 16 John Brown University women’s soccer team mounted a lopsided shooting gallery that ended in a 6-1 season-opening victory over Southwestern Christian (Okla.) on Tuesday afternoon at the Titan Sports and Performance Center.

In unusual fashion, the contest saw three first-half penalty kicks — and three conversions — as the only blemish on senior goalkeeper Caitlyn Logan’s afternoon was a Demi Deshazo strike from the line in the 42nd minute. Beyond that, the keeper made a save in each half while the Golden Eagle (1-0-0, 1-0-0 Sooner Athletic) offense did most of the heavy lifting.

Senior Sienna Carballo’s penalty conversion in the 16th minute produced an early John Brown lead that would be doubled moments later when Carballo sent a through ball to Walter from the right side. Walters’ strike bested Hannah Tillison, accounting for the midfielder’s first collegiate goal and a 2-0 lead for John Brown.

Four minutes later, Walter doubled her goal tally with a penalty kick of her own to increase the Golden Eagle lead to three.

The second half was all about set plays, with John Brown scoring on three. Winingham’s one-touch strike off senior Vanessa Reynoso’s corner service increased the JBU lead to back to three, 4-1, in the 53rd minute of play.

Then just four minutes apart sophomore Paige Kula’s return to the lineup after a year absence was felt — in the form of back-to-back assists from the corner flag.

Walters’ header in the 73rd minute, and the completion of the hat trick, was followed up by junior Alair Love’s header in the 77th, both a result of Kula’s service from the corner.

Holding a commanding 18-4 shooting advantage, the Golden Eagles forced Tillison into five saves. JBU also held a 13-1 margin in corner kick service.

John Brown was scheduled to return to action Saturday against Science and Arts (Okla.). Results were not available at press time.

The Golden Eagles are back in action on the road Wednesday against Wayland Baptist in Plainview, Texas.