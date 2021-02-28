WSS offers K-9 services to Jay Schools

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. — Board of trustee members voted to offer Jay (Okla.) Public Schools a contract with West Siloam Springs for police K-9 detection services.

The contract, which was drawn up by Trustee Sam Byers, would follow the school year from August through May, Byers said. The school would be billed $200 a month for nine monthly visits from the K-9 unit and receive a free tenth visit to be applied at the discretion of the district, Byers said.

If the contract is approved by the school district, money collected from the service calls will go towards the care of the police dogs, said West Siloam Springs Police Chief Larry Barnett.

“Basically their board has to approve it,” Byers said. “I’d like our board to discuss it, see if any changes or anything else needs to be made. Once we approve it I’ll release the contract to them and they’ll review it.”

Town and Municipal Authority Attorney Jot Hartley said he made a few tweaks to the contract so the town isn’t waving its protections.

“I just wanted to make it clear that we were not going to find every drug in that school and that we are not assuming liability for that purpose,” Hartley said.

The contract will go before the Jay School Board at its next meeting, Byers said.

West Siloam Springs has the only K-9 unit in Delaware County, Byers said. It is comprised of Officer Stacy Anderson and K-9 Ekko as well as new K-9 Rocky, who is presently being trained for duty. They are a part of the 13th District Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, he said.

Jay Public Schools has been using a company out of Missouri for K-9 detection services, Byers said. The district is looking at other options for K-9 detection services, he said.

Jay School Superintendent Leann Barnwell could not be reached for comment.

If the contract is approved by Jay Schools, the district will contact the West Siloam Springs Police Department to schedule a day for Anderson and Ekko or Rocky to come in. The K-9 unit would then search an area designated by the district, which could include the parking lot or one of the five school buildings, Byers said.

Children will not come in contact with Ekko or Rocky, according to Byers. If the K-9 unit were searching a particular classroom, students will stand by the wall in the hallway while the K-9 unit works. If Anderson and Ekko are searching the hallway, the classrooms will be on lockdown, Byers said.

If the K-9 unit zeros in on a bag or container that may contain drugs, school personnel will be the ones to search the item for any drugs, Byers said.

Barnett said this will help provide training for the dogs as well as fund the unit.

The board of trustees and municipal authority also discussed the following items:

• Approving the meeting minutes for the January 2021 meetings for the board of trustees and municipal authority.

• Hearing reports from town officials Kris Kirk, CPA; Barnett; Code Enforcement Waylon Chandler; Mayor/Municipal Authority Chair Elaine Carr; Vice Mayor/Municipal Authority Vice Chair/Assistant Town Clerk Rhonda Wise; Hartley and Director of Public Works Keith Morgan.

• Approving general purchase orders No. 34084-34162 totalling $235,998; and EMS purchase orders No. 121-122 totaling $3,281.

• Approving an emergency clause for emergency items that may come up after the agenda was created.

• Approving a motion to permit town officers the option of purchasing surplus used firearms from the police department. The only exception will be the late Randy Jackson’s service weapon, which will be offered to Jackson’s family following background checks.

• Tabling a discussion on taking part of the GEO Safe program.

• Re-annexing previously approved annexations from January due to incorrect descriptions of the properties.

• Tabling an amendment on Chapter 13 to include a $200 fee for the town to abate weeds and trash from a property and a $400 fee for the town to abate a dilapidated dwelling.

• Tabling a revision of the code of ordinances which will allow for a $45 initial inspection fee and a $75 re-inspection fee.

• Approving the audit of Robert St. Pierre, CPA.

• Approving the decision to readopt the state guidelines for coronavirus sick leave. The town will revisit the issue during the May 2021 meeting.

• Approving water purchase orders No. 11886-11911 totaling $37,211 and street purchase orders No. 1584-1589 totaling $3,281.

• Tabling a discussion to build a municipal office for the water department.

• Authorizing Public Works Director Keith Morgan to hire an engineer for no more than $10,000 to fix the waterline from the concrete plant to the racetrack.

• Approving Morgan to represent West Siloam Springs, Jay, Oaks, Bernice and Kansas in Delaware County as a member of the association of Grand Gateway board of directors.

• Approving the annual evaluation for Morgan and to retain Morgan.