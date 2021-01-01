Sign in
On Tap by Graham Thomas | January 1, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

ON TAP

Monday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Ozark Christian at JBU women^6 p.m.

Ozark Christian at JBU men^7:45 p.m.

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Vilonia^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Vilonia^7:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Springdale Kelly^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Springdale George^6:45 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Springdale George^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Springdale Kelly at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.

Springdale George at Siloam Springs 8th^6:45 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Springdale George^6:45 p.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mountain Home at Siloam Springs^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Mountain Home at Siloam Springs^7:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Langston at JBU women^2 p.m.

Langston at JBU men^3:45 p.m.

