Dec. 21
• Nicholas Duane Eberley, 35, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member; terroristic threatening.
• Hilary Abigail Tapp, 28, cited in connection with theft by receiving.
• Adrian Arnez Smith, 43, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Joann Paula Delaughder, 27, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
• Shannon Marie Sanders, 46, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Dennis Allen Toft, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Dec. 22
• Travis Timothy Harris, 20, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Dec. 23
• Juvenile, 11, cited in connection with theft of property; breaking or entering.
• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with theft of property; breaking or entering.
• Jonathan Whitney Voorhies, 20, arrested in connection with theft of property; possession of firearms by certain persons; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Galen Claude Roberts Jr., 51, cited in connection with failure to appear x3.
• Richard William Kirk, 49, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Dec. 24
• Brian Craig Metzker, 64, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Margaret Mary Fields, 41, arrested in connection with breaking or entering.
• Benjamin Caleb Mills, 40, arrested in connection with breaking or entering.
• Steven Ezell Holt, 51, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.; DWI, refusal to submit to test; possession of open container containing alcohol in motor vehicle.
• Mallory Denise Fielding, 24, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.
Dec. 25
• Valerie Berube, 52, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening.
• George Alan Jordan, 40, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Dec. 26
• Karren Lucille Smith, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Norma Louise Jarvis, 51, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Jackey Codell White, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Adrian Matteo Vega, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Pedro Angel Gonzales, 34, arrested in connection with parole violation warrant.
Dec. 27
• Bryan Javier Melendez Pomales, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joshua Scott, 35, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstructing governmental operations.
• Karen Mariela Mejia-Portillo, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Terry L. Bradley, 67, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Tyler Lee Pate, 22, cited in connection with criminal contempt.