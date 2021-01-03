Dec. 21

• Nicholas Duane Eberley, 35, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member; terroristic threatening.

• Hilary Abigail Tapp, 28, cited in connection with theft by receiving.

• Adrian Arnez Smith, 43, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Joann Paula Delaughder, 27, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Shannon Marie Sanders, 46, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Dennis Allen Toft, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 22

• Travis Timothy Harris, 20, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 23

• Juvenile, 11, cited in connection with theft of property; breaking or entering.

• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with theft of property; breaking or entering.

• Jonathan Whitney Voorhies, 20, arrested in connection with theft of property; possession of firearms by certain persons; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Galen Claude Roberts Jr., 51, cited in connection with failure to appear x3.

• Richard William Kirk, 49, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 24

• Brian Craig Metzker, 64, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Margaret Mary Fields, 41, arrested in connection with breaking or entering.

• Benjamin Caleb Mills, 40, arrested in connection with breaking or entering.

• Steven Ezell Holt, 51, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.; DWI, refusal to submit to test; possession of open container containing alcohol in motor vehicle.

• Mallory Denise Fielding, 24, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

Dec. 25

• Valerie Berube, 52, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening.

• George Alan Jordan, 40, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Dec. 26

• Karren Lucille Smith, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Norma Louise Jarvis, 51, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Jackey Codell White, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Adrian Matteo Vega, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Pedro Angel Gonzales, 34, arrested in connection with parole violation warrant.

Dec. 27

• Bryan Javier Melendez Pomales, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Joshua Scott, 35, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstructing governmental operations.

• Karen Mariela Mejia-Portillo, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Terry L. Bradley, 67, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Tyler Lee Pate, 22, cited in connection with criminal contempt.