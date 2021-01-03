Wednesday, March 31, 2021, is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the June 5, 2021, General Election and the July 24, 2021, Run-Off Election, if a Run-off Election is necessary, the Cherokee Nation announced recently.

The Cherokee Nation Election Commission will be conducting the 2021 General Election of the Cherokee Nation on Saturday June 5, 2021. The Tribal Council Seats open for office are Districts 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 10, 11, 15, and one At-Large Council seat. The filing period for candidates will begin at 8 a.m. on Feb. 1, 2021, and will continue through Feb. 4, 2021, ending at 5 p.m. Candidates must file their declaration of candidacy with the Election Commission Office: 17763 South Muskogee Ave., Tahlequah, OK 74464.

Persons who are Citizens of the Cherokee Nation and at least 18 years of age prior to or on the day of the election may apply to become a registered voter. Tribal citizens that are seventeen (17) years old and can show that their birth date is prior to the date of the election shall be allowed to register to vote.

Persons who have never been registered to vote before or who are not currently registered in the district of their residence and persons who are registered but who need to change their registration information may apply by completing a Cherokee Nation Election Commission Voter Registration Application on or before March 31, 2021.

Absentee request forms will be accepted beginning on Jan. 4, 2021, through April 16, 2021, for the General Election on June 5, 2021. You only have to apply one time to receive the absentee ballots for the General and the Run-off elections.

Cherokee Nation Voter Registration and the Absentee Applications are available at the Election Commission Office located at 17763 S. Muskogee Ave, Tahlequah, OK 74464 and online at the Cherokee Nation Election Commission Website https://cherokee.org/elections.org/. Any Citizen of the Cherokee Nation who would like to receive the voter registration application may also request the form in an e-mail, phone, or fax. To contact the Cherokee Nation Election Commission: Phone: 918-458-5899 Toll Free: 1-800-353-2895, Fax: 918-458-6101, Mail: P.O. Box 1188, Tahlequah, OK 74465-1188 and E-mail: [email protected] Forms may be returned by: mail, fax, e-mail or in person to the Election Commission Office.