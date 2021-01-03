Siloam Springs' girls let Gentry dictate the pace of play in the first half Thursday afternoon and the scoreboard said as much with the Lady Pioneers holding a 14-13 lead at halftime.

The second half had a tempo that was more to the Lady Panthers' liking.

Siloam Springs opened the second half on a 10-2 surge to take the lead for good and defeat Gentry 47-33 inside Panther Activity Center.

Siloam Springs head coach Tim Rippy said the coaches challenged the team at halftime to play harder and with more spirit.

"It was probably the most I have gotten on to this team so far because it's the first time I didn't feel like we were playing with energy and effort," Rippy said. "We talk about the accountability of that part of it is on them. I can light a fire if I need to, but we need to have a fire in the belly for every second that we get to play this year, and any time. But I thought they did respond well from halftime on. They picked up the pace. We did what we like to do, play a little faster, and that opened some easy buckets for us, and I thought we looked a lot sharper in the third and fourth quarter. There were still mistakes, but it was a lot better."

Brooke Ross scored inside to give the Lady Panthers the lead for good at 15-14 and Sydney Moorman followed with a putback of a missed shot and a jumper for a 19-14 lead.

Gentry's Randi Jo Bolinger knocked down a shot to bring Gentry within 19-16, but the Lady Panthers finished the third quarter on a 15-4 run to take a 34-20 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Reina Tiefel had back-to-back buckets in that stretch, including a three-point play, and Mimo Jacklik also scored a pair inside.

Jacklik hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth and Moorman and Mia Hevener hit some long jump shots as Siloam Springs pulled ahead by 21 points. Some sloppy play late let Gentry cut the lead down to 12 after a three-point play from Alyssa McCarty.

Gentry was playing its first game in more than three weeks because of covid-19 protocols. The Lady Pioneers were able to practice three times last week, according to coach Toby Tevebaugh. He was proud of his team's effort early.

"I think we kind of controlled the tempo a little bit," Tevebaugh said. "We caused them to play a little sluggish, and that was what we needed to give ourselves a chance. But then in the second half they established tempo and kind of exploited our conditioning and not being used to the speed of a live game in a while."

McCarty led Gentry (3-2) with 16 points, while Emily Toland had eight.

Moorman and Hevener each led Siloam Springs with 10 points. Moorman scored all 10 of her points in the second half, while Hevener had eight of her points in the first half, including two 3-pointers. Ross and Jacklik each added nine for Siloam Springs, while Tiefel had seven and Quincy Efurd two.

Siloam Springs (8-2) is scheduled to open 5A-West Conference play Tuesday at Vilonia.

Siloam Springs 47, Gentry 33

Gentry^7^7^6^13^--^33

Siloam Springs^5^8^21^13^--^47

Gentry (3-2): McCarty 16, Toland 8, Bolinger 5, Wilmouth 2, Brannon 2.

Siloam Springs (8-2): Moorman 10, Hevener 10, Ross 9, Jacklik 9, Tiefel 7, Efurd 2.

Rogers 44, Siloam Springs 36

Rogers' girls found their footing after a slow start Wednesday in a 44-36 win against Siloam Springs.

The Lady Mounties rallied from a 15-4 deficit at the end of the first quarter to get within one at halftime and eventually take the lead in the third quarter.

"We felt like we were competing hard in the first quarter," Rogers coach Preston Early said. "We felt like we were a little timid and Siloam came out and took the fight to us and got us on our heels. It just was a matter of us deciding we wanted to put up a fight and that we were going to compete. That's kind of what we challenged them with at the end of the first quarter. Then I thought when we started guarding harder and trying to take away things, rather than just catching what they do. We were just reacting and letting them come at us. We started getting after it. We were able to create some turnovers. We were able to create some transition opportunities and that got our confidence going a little bit."

Rogers outscored Siloam Springs 12-2 in the second quarter, including a layup to beat the buzzer by Camiran Brockhoff, to pull within 17-16.

"We got sloppy in the second quarter with turnovers," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Rippy. "That allowed them to get some momentum. Of course they started making some shots there in the second quarter. Really we weren't very clean offensively for the last three quarters. They do a a great job defensively."

The Lady Mounties took their first lead with 4 minutes, 10 seconds left in the third on a 3-pointer from freshman Ava Maner, who scored all of her game-high 12 points in the second half.

With the game tied at 29 going into the fourth, Rogers took the lead for good on a 3-pointer from Brockhoff and a putback from Kate Miller to go up 34-29.

Mia Hevener connected on her third 3-pointer to bring Siloam Springs within 34-32.

Maner came back and scored baskets on three straight possessions while Rogers forced three straight turnovers as the Lady Mounties pulled ahead 40-32.

"She's got that kind of playmaking ability," Early said of the freshman Maner. "It was great to see her feel sure of herself. That's been a climb for her, and she's really put together about 10 good days here where she looks like she's really coming on and going to fill a role for us. She's a kid we've got high hopes for -- a hard worker, loves basketball."

Aubrey Treadwell and Brockhoff each scored nine points for Rogers, while Kate Miller had eight as the Lady Mounties won for the third time in three days.

Brooke Ross led Siloam Springs with 10 points. The Lady Panthers were playing for the first time in nearly two weeks.

"I just told Preston that I thought we played really well in the first quarter and they played well in the second quarter," Rippy said. "The rest of the game both of us kind of mucked it up. It was kind of an ugly game. It was their third game in three days and it was our first game in 14 days. For both teams it kind of looked like that in the second half. Neither team really got rolling on either end. It was just kind of a struggle out there. Credit his kids for making enough plays to win the ballgame."

Siloam Springs' scheduled game against Gravette on Dec. 29 was canceled by Gravette because of covid-19 protocols.

Rogers 44, Siloam Springs 36

Rogers^4^12^13^15^--^44

Siloam Springs^15^2^12^7^--^36

Rogers (8-3): Maner 12, A. Treadwell 9, Brockhoff 9, Miller 8, T. Treadwell 3, Carr 2, Harris 1.

Siloam Springs (7-2): Ross 10, Hevener 9, Smith 7, Jacklik 5, Moorman 5.