Three city directors and the new mayor will be sworn in during the city board meeting on Jan. 5.

Officials to be sworn in include Mayor-Elect Judy Nation; Position 5 Candidate/Director Reid Carroll; Position Six Candidate/Director Carol Smiley; and Position Seven Candidate David Allen. All candidates will be sworn in by District Judge A.J. Anglin.

After all the candidates are sworn in, the city board will vote to elect a vice-mayor. Presently the position is held by Carroll. Nation and Allen have previously served on the city board of directors.

Nation served on the city board for 15 years from 1999-2014 and three years on the planning commission from 2016-2019, according to Communications Manager Holland Hayden. In 2017 Nation was elected to be the planning commission vice chair and became the chairperson for the planning commission for 2018 and 2019, Hayden said. Nation's term on the planning commission expired on Dec. 31, 2019, and she chose not to seek another term.

Allen served on the city board for seven years, from 1995-2002, he said. Allen ran for mayor in 2008 and won the position, he said. Allen said he served as mayor from 2009-2012. In 2018 Allen unsuccessfully ran for the Position One Ward One city director position but lost to current director Mindy Hunt, according to an article in the "Herald-Leader" on Nov. 11, 2018.

Incumbents Carroll and Smiley retained their director seats for Position Five and Position Six respectively. Carroll has served as city director since 2018 when he won a special election to fill the unexpired term of former director Lucas Roebuck, according to the minutes from the city board meeting held on July 5, 2017.

Smiley said she believes she has served for about 15 to 19 years on the city board of directors. Smiley said she had also served on the planning commission for seven years but did not have the dates available. City Clerk Renea Ellis was contacted but is unavailable until the new year.

The city directors will also discuss the following items:

Consent agenda

• Regular meeting minutes for the Dec. 15 city board meeting.

• Resolution 01-21 concerning procedures and organizational matters of the board of directors.

• Dedication of utility easements on 21948 and 21949 Estate Drive.

• A lease agreement between the Siloam Springs School District and OzarksGo for the installation of dark fiber optic cable.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 20-33 concerning the rezoning of the 900 block of East Harvard St. from R-2 (Residential Medium) and R-3 (Residential Multi-Family) to I-1 (Industrial) on its third reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-34 regarding annexation/zoning permits on its third reading.

• Placing Ordinance 21-01 concerning the annexation of 30.03 acres at 14505 North Country Club Road.

Staff Reports

• November 2020 financials.

• Fourth quarter 2019-2020 board goals update.

• Administrator's report.